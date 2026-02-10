A video from a fan showed how Bad Bunny reacted to Lady Gaga's cameo during his recent Super Bowl Halftime Show in Santa Clara, California.

While Lady Gaga was performing, Bad Bunny was hidden in the background of the set, slightly adjusting his outfit. Even while he was changing and not on stage, he was dancing to her performance.

BAD BUNNY LOVING LADY GAGA'S

BAD BUNNY LOVING LADY GAGA'S

PERFORMANCE. pic.twitter.com/tIuz3j2TiE — Lady Gaga (@Taytaylirou) February 9, 2026

He would ultimately join her on stage after giving her a moment in the spotlight. Lady Gaga performed a unique rendition of her Grammy-winning song, “Die With a Smile.” Bruno Mars is featured on the original track.

Lady Gaga's cameo during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lady Gaga has previously headlined a Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2017, but Bad Bunny brought her out as a special guest during his show on Feb. 8, 2026.

She was given the stage for a brief moment after the wedding that took place during the show. She performed a rendition of “Die With a Smile” that was done in a new arrangement.

Lady Gaga was not the only special guest during the show. Ricky Martin also made a cameo appearance. Some celebrities, such as Jessica Alba and Pedro Pascal, were seen during the show as well.

There was some controversy surrounding Bad Bunny being selected as the Super Bowl Halftime Show performer in 2026. However, he put on an epic show at Levi's Stadium.

He was not the only major artist to perform at the game. Green Day performed a medley of their greatest hits (including “American Idiot”) during the opening ceremony. Later on, Charlie Puth performed the National Anthem before kickoff.

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots met in what was a rematch of Super Bowl 60. This time, however, the Seahawks were able to beat the Patriots. They won the game 29-13.