The Detroit Red Wings traded for David Perron on Thursday night, and many thought they would be aggressive on deadline day itself. The Red Wings are in a position to make a run at the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And adding to the team is something fans have wanted to see. As the clock ticked over to 3 PM, the Red Wings finally made their trade.

Detroit is acquiring veteran defenseman Justin Faulk from the St. Louis Blues, as first reported by The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford. In return, St. Louis is acquiring a first and a third-round pick. Additionally, veteran defenseman Justin Holl is going from Detroit to St. Louis. It is unclear if Detroit was on Faulk's 15-team no-trade list.

Faulk leaves the Blues after spending seven seasons with the franchise. He joined St. Louis after the franchise won its first Stanley Cup. And they hoped he could help St. Louis reach those heights again.

In the end, the Blues never made it back to the Final. But Faulk emerged as a steady top-four defenseman who can contribute at both ends of the ice. This season, he has 11 goals and 32 points in 61 games with St. Louis.

He now joins a Red Wings team looking to return to the postseason. They are currently third in the Atlantic Division and are five points clear of the Boston Bruins for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. If they make the postseason, it would break Detroit's franchise record nine-year postseason drought.

General manager Steve Yzerman has said he is willing to part with picks and prospects if he can land a player who helps his team. Faulk certainly bolsters a defensive group in need of some work. Detroit's rebuild certainly looks to have exited the building phase.