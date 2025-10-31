Friday marked an important date for the WNBA and the players union in that it was the deadline for both sides to agree upon a new CBA. That failed to happen with both sides still far apart in CBA negotiations, and both the WNBA and the players agreed to extend the deadline another 30 days to avoid a lockout. As the deadline approached, several other players unions released statements in solidarity with the WNBPA, including the NBPA.

In a brief statement released to social media, the NBPA joined the NFLPA, MLBPA and MLSPA this week in standing in solitary with the WNBA’s players union amid the ongoing CBA negotiations.

“We stand with the women of the WNBPA as they work toward a collective bargaining agreement that reflects their value and impact both on and off the court,” the NBPA statement said. The NBPA also posted an image affirming their solitary with WNBA players.

The WNBA has hit a period of record popularity, with Game 1 of the WNBA Finals breaking viewership records. Even the WNBA Semifinal series between the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever, despite Caitlin Clark out due to injury, was the most-watched semifinal series in WNBA playoff history.

But during the playoffs, tensions between the league and its players boiled over with Minnesota Lynx star and WNBPA vice president Napheesa Collier lambasting the league and Commissioner Cathy Engelbert over multiple grievances. Collier’s statement drew support from players across the league.

At the forefront of the CBA negotiations is the issue of revenue sharing. There are plenty of misconceptions and misinformation circulating the social media world, but WNBA players have always been clear about what it is they expect in terms of potential revenue sharing and salary.

Should the players and the league fail to come to an agreement on a new CBA, the next step would be a lockout.