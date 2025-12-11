As rumors surround the Golden State Warriors about the trade scenarios the team could do once the trade deadline comes around, there's no doubt that one player in the franchise that's been around much speculation is Jonathan Kuminga. Despite the Warriors signing Kuminga to a new contract earlier, there is still talk about his future, with it potentially being connected to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

On ClutchPoints' show “Clutch Schoops” with Brett Seigel and Tomer Azarly, the two would talk about Golden State and about Kuminga's status in regards to a trade, with the former connecting him with Antetokounmpo. Specifically, saying that Kuminga's future “depends” on what happens with the Bucks, as the Warriors are expected to be a team vastly interested in Antetokounmpo as they've always been.

“Because if Giannis is available, we obviously know the Warriors have been linked to him since 2019, 2020, and Joe Lacob has made it very clear that that is a player that he would want to pursue. Now, whether or not they actually do depends on several things. There's been some speculation about Draymond Green's future with Golden State, and I can confidently say that there are no discussions happening in the Warriors front office about moving on from Draymond.”

Jonathan Kuminga could be in the Warriors' plan for the trade deadline

While there have been even rumors around Warriors forward Draymond Green being dealt by the deadline, Seigel doesn't see that as a possibility, as Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, and the team don't want him gone from the franchise. Still, when it comes to a package for Antetokounmpo, which would include Kuminga, Seigel doesn't see it as a strong, putting the young star in a lesser deal for the New Orleans Pelicans' Trey Murphy, making more sense.

“I don't expect the Warriors to have the best trade package for Giannis, and so that kind of opens the door for them to make a lesser move. Not Giannis, but move Kuminga, and maybe get a guy like a Trey Murphy or somebody else out in the wing,” Seigel said.

It remains to be seen how Kuminga's future plays out with Golden State and if Antetokounmpo will be connected.