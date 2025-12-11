The Los Angeles Clippers can't move Chris Paul until Dec. 15, when he is trade-eligible, and there seem to be some teams that have interest in him. Though this is Paul's last season in the league, he has shown that he still has some value on a contending team, and there are three specific teams that could look to add him, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“There has been some interest in him from some teams who expressed interest in him during the offseason,” Siegel said. “Some other teams have point guard needs and I wouldn't be shocked if how we were last year and Dennis Schroder was traded to the Warriors, I wouldn't be shocked if we saw something similar this year with Chris Paul where he winds up going to a contender where he contribute whether that's in the starting lineup or off the bench with 15 to 18 minutes a game.

“If he wants to go to a team like the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Houston Rockets, two teams that have been rumored to have a level of interest in Chris Paul… Another one that had interest in him over the offseason that I wouldn't be surprised if they're interested in him again is the New York Knicks.”

Paul would be a nice addition to any three of those teams, but there's a chance that he would not be a starter in those situations. The Rockets would be the one team where he could have the chance to start, and with not much depth at the guard position, he would get some key minutes.

To end his career, Paul wanted the chance to stay close to family, but at this point, he will have to sacrifice that dream a little bit and broaden his horizons if he wants to play in his final season.