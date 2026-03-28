When current Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook retires from the NBA, he will go down as a Hall of Famer and remembered as one of the greatest players to ever play the game. And count one-time opponent and peer Patrick Beverley as someone who thinks very highly of Westbrook. In fact, when it comes to all-time point guard rankings, there is just one thing keeping Russell Westbrook from the top spot, in Patrick Beverley’s opinion.

During a recent video segment, Patrick Beverley laid down the argument as to why he thinks Russell Westbrook is second behind only Stephen Curry when it comes to the all-time point guard rankings.

“To me he’s the second greatest point guard to ever play. You have to put Steph ahead of him obviously because of his shooting ability and championship runs,” Beverley said. “That’s the only reason, because of chips. You gotta give him his flowers … He played for the Lakers, his hometown team, and the love wasn’t there. I think that painted a picture about Russ but anybody who knows Russ, they know. His ability to compete all the time, you’ve never seen anything like that.”

Westbrook is among six current players who are in the top-20 all-time on the NBA’s scoring list alongside LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, DeMar DeRozan and Stephen Curry.

He holds career averages of 20.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 43.8 percent shooting from the field, 30.8 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 77.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Westbrook is one of only three players, including Oscar Robertson and Nikola Jokic, who have averaged a triple-double for an entire season.

Beverley’s rankings are sure to turn some heads though as point guards like Robertson and Magic Johnson are evidently not in his top-two.