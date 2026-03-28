An NBA analyst’s comparison between LeBron James and Stephen Curry during the 2016 NBA Finals is drawing renewed attention following recent remarks on a podcast appearance.

Speaking on the Game Over podcast alongside Rich Paul, Max Kellerman revisited the debate over the best player in the world during that stretch, pointing to James’ historic postseason — particularly in the Finals — as clear separation from the rest of the league.

“LeBron was easily the best player in the world. Easily, not close. In retrospect, LeBron was worth like two Steph’s that year. He was so much better than everyone on the planet, LeBron in 2016 when it mattered most. LeBron in every series was easily the best player on the floor through the whole postseason.”

Kellerman’s comments align with James’ production while leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a historic comeback against the Golden State Warriors. After falling behind 3-1 in the series, Cleveland became the first team in NBA Finals history to rally from that deficit to secure a championship.

James delivered one of the most complete Finals performances in league history. He averaged 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists, along with 2.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game. He shot 49.4% from the field, 37.1% from three-point range and 72.1% from the free-throw line. Notably, James led both teams in all five major statistical categories — points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks — an unprecedented feat. His back-to-back 41-point outings in Games 5 and 6 forced a Game 7, where his late chase-down block became an iconic moment in NBA history.

"LeBron was easily the best player in the world. LeBron was worth two Stephs that year. He was so much better than everyone on the planet in 2016 when it mattered most.” Max Kellerman on LeBron James and Steph Curry 🤔 (via Game Over)pic.twitter.com/2XdBMEnike — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 28, 2026

Stephen Curry’s Finals efficiency dip contrasts with LeBron James’ historic 2016 dominance

Curry, meanwhile, faced heavy defensive pressure throughout the series and saw a dip in efficiency compared to his regular-season standards. He averaged 22.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game during the 2016 Finals, shooting 40.3% from the field, 40.0% from three and 92.9% from the free-throw line across seven games.

While James’ 2016 run remains a benchmark for postseason dominance, Kellerman also emphasized that Curry reached a similar “best player in the world” status later in his career.

“2022, he was the best player either team, all postseason. They won the championship, that’s the best player in the world.”

Curry’s 2022 Finals MVP performance reinforced his legacy, but Kellerman’s comparison underscores how James’ 2016 Finals, highlighted by a 3-1 comeback, elite two way impact and efficient production, continues to stand apart in NBA history.