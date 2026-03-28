With the conversation continuing if the Los Angeles Dodgers are bad for baseball due to the amount of spending they do on players compared to other franchises due to increased payroll, there have been two distinct sides. After the Dodgers won another World Series ring, there could be some who say their business pursuits in acquiring players aren't fair, but legend Albert Pujols has a different point of view.

As Los Angeles looks for their third straight World Series title, this offseason saw the team sign star Kyle Tucker to a four-year, $240 million contract, to go along with relief pitcher Edwin Diaz on a three-year, $69 million contract. This is not to mention the plethora of moves made in prior seasons, like trading for superstar Shohei Ohtani and signing him to a 10-year, $700 million deal, as Pujols would explain why the team is good for baseball.

“Look at what they've done in the game,” Pujols said, via B/R Walk-Off. “I think everybody hates them, because it seems like over the last seven years, they've been in five World Series. But that's the way it is. If I was the owner, I would do the same thing. I mean, if you want to compete, you need to invest in this game.”

Albert Pujols speaks more about how the Dodgers are good for baseball.

With proponents, like Pujols, saying that the Dodgers are breeding more competition when they make these lucrative moves, the legendary baseball player would also shout out the team and their current minor-league system.

“And I think what they've done and the players, they've signed some of the best players, and they've done a really good job of building not just in the big league level, I think, through the minor league system as well,” Pujols said. “They have a lot of good prospects that they make a lot of trades for some great players, and that's why, over the last five or six years, they've been in four World Series.”

At any rate, the 2026 season is underway with Los Angeles looking to do a three-peat with World Series championships.