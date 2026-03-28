During Prairie View A&M's spring practice, Tremaine Jackson spoke about a huge transfer portal win for the team. In a clip obtained by Terence Harris from the Houston Defender, Jackson spoke about retaining two of his star players in running back Chase Bingmon and defensive back Eric Zachery. NIL and the transfer portal have been huge conversations in college athletics, especially in HBCU circles.

Prairie View coach Tremaine Jackson said Eric Zachery (DB) and (RB) Chase Bingmon had opportunities to move via the transfer portal this offseason but chose to see. Hear why. Check back soon for the full story on PV's spring ball in the Houston Defender.@107Panther57195 pic.twitter.com/fflSAzvY68 — Terrance Harris (@TerranceHarris) March 27, 2026

Several talented HBCU players elect to leave Black college teams in the transfer portal for money opportunities, as well as the ability to improve their NFL draft stock. However, Bingmon, Zachery, and several other players at Prairie View A&M resisted the urge to jump in the transfer portal and decided to stay with the defending SWAC champions.

Jackson laid out his thought process as to why.

“These two guys decided to stay. They had options. People don't know what Christmas week was like. You know what I mean? When people were sliding DMs and I ain't the coach to call your school…When you see me, you know what it is right. And so these two guys both had options to leave and Prairie View A&M ain't paying no money. We got enough to pay your cell phone bill. That's what we can do…We are not like the others. But they made a decision to stay 'cause they want to win.

He added, “And so, man, these guys did a phenomenal job of keeping a lot of other guys on our walls… We only lost one real player to the transfer portal. Just one. And we have really good players and a lot of folks didn't know they were good players, but we have really good players.”

Both Bingmon and Zachery were key players in Prairie View A&M's phenomenal run to the SWAC championship and the Celebration Bowl. Bingmon finished the 2025 season with 840 yards and 8 touchdowns on 154 carries. Meanwhile, Eric Zachery was a standout on the Panther defense. He finished the 2025 season with 50 total tackles—with 27 of them solo tackles—2.5 tackles for loss for 13 yards, 1 sack for 8 yards, 2 interceptions, 15 passes defended, and 1 forced fumble.