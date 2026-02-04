The Jarrett Allen rumors continue to build as the Indiana Pacers look for answers before the NBA Trade Deadline. At the same time, sources say Indiana have contacted the Cleveland Cavs about the veteran center, putting a Pacers trade firmly on the radar. After losing Myles Turner in the offseason, Indiana has spent months searching for frontcourt stability. Now, the urgency is impossible to ignore. The Pacers sit at 13–38 at the bottom of the East and rank 22nd in rebounding. As a result, the paint has become a problem. Allen looks like a solution.

Meanwhile, according to reporting from Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Pacers are not alone. Chicago and New Orleans have shown interest in Bennedict Mathurin. Still, Indiana continues to scan the center market. Jarrett Allen’s name keeps surfacing.

In return, he brings stability and production. This season, he averages 14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and shoots over 60 percent from the field. Those numbers matter on a roster missing structure inside. Without Tyrese Haliburton after their Finals run, the Pacers have struggled to find balance. Because of that, defense slips. The paint opens. Fans see the gaps every night.

A move shaped by timing and Jarrett Allen

For Cleveland, the situation feels different. After trading for James Harden, the Cavs shifted priorities and changed the math. Now, Cleveland must decide which pieces stay and which become leverage. Allen remains a valuable asset. He still controls the glass and protects the rim. However, roster flexibility matters more than comfort.

Meanwhile, Indiana wants direction. Not noise. In that sense, a proven center like Jarrett Allen could reset their identity under the arena lights. It would give young guards a target and fans a reason to believe again. For now, the crowd still waits for momentum. Yet, one trade can tilt a season’s story.

In the end, this is not about headlines alone. It is about survival and vision. The Pacers need presence. The Cavs, on the other hand, need choices. As the NBA Trade Deadline ticks closer, the tension rises. So the question remains: will Jarrett Allen become the piece that reshapes two futures at once?