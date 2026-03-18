The LA Clippers have embarked on a three-game road trip to two cities, starting with the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. It's the fourth game in a difficult, five-in-seven stretch for the Clippers.

Seven-time NBA All-Star Kawhi Leonard was unable to play in Monday night's loss against the San Antonio Spurs due to a left ankle sprain suffered late in Saturday night's game against the Sacramento Kings. Leonard departed the game in the fourth quarter, went back to the locker, and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. After the game, the Clippers announced that Leonard was dealing with a left ankle sprain and that he would be re-evaluated prior to the upcoming three-game trip.

Here's everything we know about Kawhi Leonard's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Pelicans.

Kawhi Leonard's injury status vs. Pelicans

Kawhi Leonard was listed as “doubtful” to play in the Clippers' home contest against the Spurs, and was ultimately ruled out of the contest in the afternoon. Leonard is once again listed on the Clippers injury report for Wednesday, but he's already been upgraded to “Questionable” against the Pelicans, which is the first night of a back-to-back set and the end of a five-in stretch.

If Leonard does end up playing in Wednesday night's game, it's highly unlikely that he plays in Thursday night's game against the Pelicans as well, given the franchise's cautious history with the two-time NBA Finals MVP. Another factor to consider is that Darius Garland is also listed as “Questionable” to play in Wednesday's game. He hasn't played in any back-to-backs since returning, and there's no reason to believe he will at any point this season.

Despite the bad he gest due to his unfortunate injuries, Kawhi Leonard has played in both halves of nine back-to-back sets during the 2025-26 regular season with the Clippers, showcasing his ability to stay healthy and produce at a high level. In past years, the Clippers had been holding him out of most back-to-back sets due to the serious injuries he's dealt with, such as the torn ACL that ended his 2021 and 2022 postseasons, the torn meniscus that cut his 2023 postseason, and the inflammation in the knee that caused him to miss the 2024 postseason.

Leonard has been mostly healthy this season, playing 53 of the Clippers' 68 games thus far. 10 of the 15 games Leonard has missed were due to a severe right ankle sprain. Despite suffering a left ankle injury against the Spurs, Leonard passed Bob McAdoo with his 45th straight game of 20+ points, setting a new franchise record. Leonard's current streak is also the second-longest active streak behind Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“Passing McAdoo is a great accomplishment,” Tyronn Lue said of Kawhi Leonard recently. “He was a really good player, great player, and it just says a lot about Kawhi. When he's healthy, you know, what he's done this year is crazy. Someone asked the other day, ‘Have you seen someone do this in their 14th season, averaging more than they've average their whole career?' and I said, ‘No, I'm not surprised.' Because I see the work he puts in every day. I see what he does every night just to try to get on the floor and play. Him being healthy, like he is, it's just how he plays. And it could be a long run for him to do that.”

This season, the Clippers are 30-23 in the 53 games that Kawhi Leonard has played and 4-11 in the 15 games he hasn't. They're also 0-3 in the three games that Leonard has left in the fourth quarter due to injury — against the Heat, Lakers, and Kings.

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Leonard is averaging 28.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.0 steals while shooting 50.3 percent from the field, 38 percent from three, and 90.6 percent from the free-throw line. The 28.3 points are a career-high.

Thus far, the Clippers have put together a 34-34 record, turning their season around and going 28-13 since starting the season 6-21.

Clippers' injury report

The Clippers have five players listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game.

Kawhi Leonard (left ankle sprain): Questionable

Darius Garland (left toe injury management): Questionable

Bradley Beal (left hip fracture): Out

Yanic Konan Niederhauser (right Lisfranc ligament tear): Out

Bennedict Mathurin (right toe injury recovery): Out

Pelicans' injury report

The Pelicans have five players listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game.

Trey Alexander (G League – Two Way): Out

Hunter Dickerson (G League – Two Way): Out

Bryce McGowens (right small toe fracture): Out

Dejounte Murray (illness): Out

Josh Oduro (G League – Two Way): Out

The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Dallas Mavericks, 129-111, in their last game on Monday night. Wednesday night's game represents the third of four matchups between the LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans.