The Miami Dolphins pulled off a shocker after sending Jaylen Waddle, along with a fourth-round pick, to the Denver Broncos in exchange for three draft selections.

With Waddle's exit, De'Von Achane became even more indispensable for the Dolphins despite being linked to trade rumors. Achane has garnered a lot of interest, but unfortunately for the teams fighting over him, he will stay in Miami, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Sources: Teams that have called the Miami Dolphins to inquire about trading for Pro-Bowl RB De’Von Achane have been told that he is not available,” wrote Schefter on X.

The 24-year-old Achane will continue to be a key cog in the Dolphins' offense, especially now that they let go of Waddle, who was one of the team's main weapons. ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques revealed how the front office views Achane's importance.

“There are a few players Jon-Eric Sullivan has mentioned (unprompted) as building blocks for this team moving forward. Achane is one of them,” reported Louis-Jacques on x.

Article Continues Below

“He’s eligible for an extension, and Sullivan hinted at one possibly coming this summer.”

Achane, who has one year left in his rookie contract, is coming off a breakout campaign, earning his first nod to the Pro Bowl after tallying career-highs of 238 carries, 1,350 yards, and eight touchdowns.

Among the teams being floated as a possible landing spot for Achane were the Seattle Seahawks, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Houston Texans, and the Chicago Bears. Well, it looks like they now have to pivot to a different target.

Aside from trading Waddle, the Dolphins released Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill, signaling a total overhaul after missing the playoffs for the second straight year. Mike McDaniel, meanwhile, was fired as coach in January.