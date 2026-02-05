The NBA trade deadline is approaching, and teams have already been incredibly active. The Memphis Grizzlies traded Jaren Jackson Jr. The Boston Celtics acquired Nikola Vucevic hours before the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for James Harden. Then on Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks completed a blockbuster trade, sending Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards. But the biggest trade piece on the market, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, is yet to be moved.

Several teams around the league have understandably expressed interest in the All-Star forward. Among them was the Miami Heat. However, they have reportedly been told the Bucks do not have any interest in a trade with Miami, according to ClutchPoints NBA Insider Brett Siegel.

The biggest piece the Heat may have included for an Antetokounmpo trade is shooting guard Tyler Herro. The Bucks, though, scoffed at the idea with rumors surfacing their unwillingness to extend Herro beyond this season.

“The Miami Heat are focusing on other avenues at this point. They’ve been told from the Bucks angle that they are not in the sweepstakes before this trade deadline for Giannis Antetokounmpo,” Siegel said on ClutchScoops.

The Heat guard is in the third year of a 4-year, $130 million contract.

Herro's numbers are down across the board this season. He is averaging 21.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, all below his All-Star level numbers of the previous two seasons. But his biggest issue has been injuries.

Herro has only played in 11 games this season. He missed the first couple of months with a foot injury. Upon his return, he has been in and out of the lineup with toe and rib injuries.

All while the rest of the NBA waits for the other Giannis shoe to drop. But with the trade deadline fast approaching, it's looking more and more like the Bucks may hold onto Antetokounmpo after all.