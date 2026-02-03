In a shocking move, roughly 48 hours away from the NBA trade deadline, the Memphis Grizzlies have traded away star big man Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz in a deal involving eight total players and three draft picks, league sources confirmed to ClutchPoints.

The Grizzlies are trading Jackson, John Konchar, Jock Landale, and Vince Williams Jr. to the Jazz in exchange for rookie guard Walter Clayton Jr., former first-round pick Taylor Hendricks, and veteran forwards Kyle Anderson and Georges Niang.

The details of this trade were first reported by ESPN.

Three first-round picks are also being traded from Utah to Memphis. The Jazz are surrendering two first-round picks in 2027 and a pick in 2031. Upon this trade being finalized, the Grizzlies will have 13 first-round picks over the next seven years, tied for the most with the Brooklyn Nets and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

One of the draft picks in 2027 will come by way of the Los Angeles Lakers, while the other will be the most favorable of Utah's, Minnesota's, and Cleveland's picks. The draft pick going from the Jazz to the Grizzlies in 2031 is by way of the Phoenix Suns, an unprotected pick Utah acquired from Phoenix before the trade deadline last season.

Jackson, 26, had become a key topic of discussion throughout NBA circles in the month leading up to the trade deadline, especially with the Grizzlies taking a step back in the Western Conference playoff picture. Amid ongoing conversations about All-Star Ja Morant's immediate future with the franchise, multiple teams began calling Memphis about Jackson's status with the organization.

The Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, and the Atlanta Hawks were among several teams that had reached out to the Grizzlies, along with the Jazz, to inquire about Jackson leading up to the deadline, league sources told ClutchPoints.

In an effort to cut their long-term costs and continue stockpiling draft picks, the Grizzlies made this trade with the Jazz on Tuesday afternoon. Now, all eyes are on Memphis and their potential decision with Morant before Thursday's trade deadline.

The Jazz, who rank last in the league in defensive efficiency this season, immediately improve with the addition of Jackson, a three-time All-Defensive frontcourt talent and the 2022-23 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Jackson joins Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, Keyonte George, and Ace Bailey to form an intriguing core highlighted by their length and rim-protecting abilities. Despite Kesser being a restricted free agent this upcoming offseason, the Jazz are prepared to keep him with a new long-term contract, sources said.

Utah's newest addition will make $50.5 million during the 2026-27 season, and Jackson still has $156 million on his deal through the 2029-30 season. The final year of his contract contains a player option for $53.5 million.

Currently 15-35 this season, the Jazz will be in the NBA Draft Lottery once again and have a chance to expand on their long-term potential with another high draft pick.

In 45 games this season, Jackson has averaged 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.9 percent from 3-point range. He is heavily regarded as one of the league's best 3-and-D frontcourt talents.