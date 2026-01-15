After months of speculation that the Golden State Warriors would most likely trade Jonathan Kuminga before the NBA trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in making a potential move for the veteran forward. Kuminga made his trade demand to the Warriors official, ending any exisiting intrigue to whether or not he would try to make things work with Golden State.

The Lakers have some interest in trading for Kuminga, according to The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II, Sam Amick, and Nick Friedell.

“League and team sources confirmed a report that the Lakers have some interest in Kuminga, though it remains unclear if talks will unfold,” Thompson II, Amick, and Friedell reported. “The Warriors, the sources said, are aware of the intrigue and waiting to see how that situation evolves.”

The Warriors will weigh their options ahead of February 5's trade deadline, but a move is imminent within the next few weeks, according to reports.

Jonathan Kuminga nearing final days with Warriors

Article Continues Below

As veteran forward Jonathan Kuminga's tenure with the Warriors will end within the upcoming weeks, the decision for the two to go their separate ways is mutual. The Warriors will soon find a destination for Kuminga ahead of the trade deadline, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“There appears to be a mutual understanding between Warriors leadership and Kuminga's side that a trade will be reached over the course of the next four weeks leading up to the trade deadline, sources told ClutchPoints,” Siegel reported.

“Despite Kuminga's value clearly decreasing and teams believing they can acquire the 23-year-old at a discounted rate compared to previous years, the Warriors have been discussing several avenues with teams still registering interest in him.”

It's still too early to guage which team will be Kuminga's next stop. Either way, the Warriors front office will be busy.