Pressure is mounting for the Golden State Warriors. There is not just pressure to try and possibly make trades to increase the franchise's ability to contend for another championship at the end of Stephen Curry's illustrious career, but a lot of pressure also surrounds Jonathan Kuminga's staredown with Steve Kerr and the front office.

It has been over a year since it became clear Kuminga didn't want to play for the Warriors anymore, and yet nothing has changed on that front. The former seventh overall pick has not played for Golden State since Dec. 18, and that is unlikely to change between now and the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5, league sources told ClutchPoints.

Kuminga and his camp believe it is in his best interest to stay ready behind the scenes and no longer let Kerr's decisions regarding the young forward's minutes impact his value in the eyes of other teams that have interest in him around the league. Not to mention, Kuminga's side doesn't want to risk him getting injured.

Many believe this is the reason Kuminga decided not to play recently despite the Warriors' lengthy injury report against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 2. Kuminga was ruled out of this game with a back injury that Kerr didn't seem to have any update or details on in his postgame comments.

From the Warriors' perspective, they have been working diligently to get a grasp on Kuminga's trade market from the other 29 teams in the league since the offseason. That mindset has continued into the first half of the 2025-26 season, and the general consensus within the walls of the organization is that Kuminga has played his final game in a Warriors uniform, sources said.

A trade before Feb. 5 continues to look likely, as Kuminga will become eligible to be traded on Jan. 15 after signing a two-year, $46.8 million extension as a restricted free agent in September. Upon being traded, Kuminga has a 15 percent trade kicker worked into his contract that will see the total value jump to roughly $48.5 million.

Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors going separate ways

There appears to be a mutual understanding between Warriors leadership and Kuminga's side that a trade will be reached over the course of the next four weeks leading up to the trade deadline, sources told ClutchPoints.

Despite Kuminga's value clearly decreasing and teams believing they can acquire the 23-year-old at a discounted rate compared to previous years, the Warriors have been discussing several avenues with teams still registering interest in him.

Among those teams, the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans stand out as franchises that have held a strong interest in Kuminga since the summer, sources said. The Chicago Bulls are frequently mentioned in league circles as an organization with some level of interest in Kuminga, and Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports recently mentioned the Portland Trail Blazers being linked to the Warriors forward as well.

Even the Dallas Mavericks have been named a potential suitor for Kuminga by Sam Amick of The Athletic.

The bottom line is that Kuminga still holds a chunk of value leading up to the trade deadline. Golden State understands its position with a young, dynamic forward on a unique contract, and those still interested in Kuminga understand his value is not completely dead.

As a result, the Warriors continue to maintain a high level of confidence that they will reach an agreement on a trade involving Kuminga that brings them at least one talent who can immediately impact their playoff aspirations this season. Then again, that impact will come via secondary production, as the Warriors do not anticipate making another move for an All-Star, like they did last season when they acquired Jimmy Butler.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has long been at the top of the Warriors' trade list, is not being shopped by the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Dubs have no path to adding Anthony Davis without surrendering Butler or Draymond Green, an idea the organization has continued to push back against for weeks with no change in tone, sources said.

Another aspect of a potential Kuminga trade surrounds the Warriors seeking wing and forward depth rather than another backcourt addition. While the team also continues to evaluate the trade landscape for centers, Golden State's main goal in trade talks involving Kuminga is to find a 3-point shooting wing who can help take pressure off Butler and Green on defense.

Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III are the first two names to come to mind regarding this mold of player, yet the Pelicans have made it clear to teams around the league that both young talents will come at a high asking price, starting at a minimum of two unprotected first-round picks, league sources said. There is a growing belief that Jones and Murphy will remain in New Orleans this season.

All options remain on the table for the Warriors as they continue to be aggressive in trade talks leading up to Kuminga's eligibility deadline in just over one week.

That includes packaging his contract with either Moses Moody or Buddy Hield to create a salary buffer to pursue players on larger contracts, with Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. being the type of player the Warriors would make such a decision for, sources said.

Porter is one of the many options Golden State has discussed to this point, yet Brooklyn does not appear to have any interest in Kuminga. There are also concerns from the Warriors' end about the asking price for Porter. The Nets don't appear to be willing to simply take the best offer for the potential first-time All-Star over the next four weeks. Reports surrounding Golden State's internal interest in Porter were first brought to light by The Stein Line.

Whether the Warriors can swing a deal for one of the Pelicans' young wings, Porter, or someone else, it has become abundantly clear that both Kuminga and the organization are ready to part ways this trade season. Golden State is focused on increasing its chances to compete at the top of the league right now, and the front office is of the belief that this team, with the addition of new energy and scoring on the wing, can achieve this.

The Warriors are determined to make a move, and Kuminga is ready for a fresh start.