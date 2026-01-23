With rumors surrounding Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline, the latest reporting lists the teams that have been connected to the forward. As fans come up with potential trades that the Hornets could make ahead of the deadline, Bridges' name has been one that has been talked about a bunch.

In the latest from Sam Amick from The Athletic, he discusses Charlotte and where everything stands with star LaMelo Ball and the possibility of him being dealt, though it appears likely he won't. As for Bridges, on the other hand, the player is “drawing significant interest,” with the three teams mentioned being the Milwaukee Bucks, the Golden State Warriors, and the Phoenix Suns.

“As for Hornets that might be on the move, veteran forward Miles Bridges is drawing significant interest, league sources told The Athletic,” Amick wrote on Friday. “The Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, and Phoenix Suns are all known to be among the interested parties, though it remains to be seen if any team can compel the Hornets to give Bridges up. Charlotte’s lack of interest in the Bucks’ Kyle Kuzma is known to be an obstacle to a potential deal between those two teams. Draft capital is also a pivotal part of the conversation.”

As for the return, as Amick mentioned, one league source he cited said the team could want a few first-round picks.

“They want a first (round pick),” Amick's source said. “Maybe two.”

Hornets' Miles Bridges previously attached to the Bucks

Article Continues Below

While the Hornets will continue to be involved with rumors, Bridges looks to be the one player that could get moved, as the 27-year-old is averaging 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field. The one team that had been known to be interested in Bridges was the Bucks, as the franchise looks for continued ways to build around and keep Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“Speaking of Bridges, the Hornets forward— who should absolutely not be in the NBA and who has a -2.5 on-court net rating and -8.5 on/off split— has drawn interest from Milwaukee as they continue to try and troll for an upgrade to magically unlock some version of the team that keeps Giannis from leaving,” NBA insider Matt Moore wrote on Jan 13.

At any rate, it remains to be seen if and when Bridges is moved from the Hornets.