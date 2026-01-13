With rumors surrounding the Milwaukee Bucks as the team looks to improve and further save the era led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the latest report suggests the franchise's newest interest. As some have even made the case for the Bucks to go after Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, the name that has been brought up lately is Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges.

NBA insider Matt Moore has reported that Bridges has “drawn interest” from Milwaukee, which has tried at any chance to create a team that doesn't lead to Antetokounmpo leaving. However, Antetokounmpo said last Thursday to The Athletic that the “plan is to be here for the rest of my career.”

“Speaking of Bridges, the Hornets forward— who should absolutely not be in the NBA and who has a -2.5 on-court net rating and -8.5 on/off split— has drawn interest from Milwaukee as they continue to try and troll for an upgrade to magically unlock some version of the team that keeps Giannis from leaving,” Moore wrote.

This season, Bridges is averaging 19.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 44.3 percent from the field.

The Bucks are linked to a bevy of players ahead of the trade deadline

While the Bucks will continue to be surrounded by rumors around Antetokounmpo and players they could trade for ahead of February's deadline, there is a bevy of players the team is interested in. Sam Amick of The Athletic would list some options, including one that has caught steam in Michael Porter Jr. of the Brooklyn Nets.

“It remains to be seen whether he can pull off anything significant, as Milwaukee is (by its own doing) limited in assets and options,” Amick wrote. “The list of names under consideration is likely much longer than what is publicly known, but a few have emerged. The Kings’ LaVine is a confirmed target, as is — according to ESPN — Sacramento’s Malik Monk and Portland’s Jerami Grant. League sources say Brooklyn’s Michael Porter Jr. is a name worth watching as well.”

It remains to be seen if the Bucks go after Bridges and who they add ahead of the trade deadline.