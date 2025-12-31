With many signs pointing towards the Golden State Warriors parting ways with Jonathan Kuminga, sources say he will most likely be moved by the NBA trade deadline, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel. Without a role on this year's team, Kuminga's days with the Warriors are numbered as Kerr somewhat alluded to when talking about Jonathan's minimal role.

The Warriors are pursuing the right deal to move Kuminga, as Siegel noted, per Clutch Scoops.

“The Warriors are focused on moving Jonathan Kuminga… They’re already working on several angles involving Kuminga… The Warriors will have a deal to move him before the deadline.”

While there hasn't been any particular team connected to Jonathan Kuminga and a potential deal with the Warriors, that's sure to change in the near future as the rumor mill picks up the closer we inch closer to the NBA's February 5 trade deadline.

Steve Kerr reveals on Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga's future

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr didn't confirm the trade rumors surrounding Jonathan Kuminga. If anything, he may have fed into them in the wake of his recent comments. Rival teams expect the Warriors to trade Kuminga before the deadline.

At the same time, Kerr revealed why he doesn't see Kuminga taking on an increased role with the Warriors any time soon, he said, per the San Francisco Chronicle's Sam Gordon.

“It's tough because he's not really a short-minute player. I played a bunch of guys eight, ten minutes,” Kerr said. “JK is a guy who needs his rhythm. He's not a Gui [Santos], who's going to come in or Pat [Spencer], and just fly around, and play with great energy for four minutes, and come out. He needs some rhythm. He always has to stay ready.

“There's a pathway here, but right now, it's not there. But things change quickly in the NBA.”

While Kerr admits Kuminga is in a tough spot, things could improve in due time.