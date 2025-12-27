With rumors surrounding the Golden State Warriors in potential trades, the team can make a move ahead of the deadline, one name that has always been in speculation is Jonathan Kuminga. As the Warriors are still fighting for one last championship push, the latest reporting on Kuminga suggests he won't be on the team much longer.

League insider Chris Haynes was speaking on the “NBA on Prime” broadcast and said that there are “rival teams” that expect that once January 15 arrives, Kuminga will be traded. Haynes would double down on the speculation that Kuminga and head coach Steve Kerr “just haven't been on the same page,” having many meetings on their direction.

“There are rival teams out there that believe that once January 15 comes, that's when Jonathan Kuminga can be traded. When that comes, they do not expect Jonathan Kuminga to still be a member of the Golden State Warriors past the trade deadline,” Hayes said. “So he is a name to watch as this time goes on. Kuminga has been very frustrated.”

“I was told he's had numerous meetings with Steve Kerr and those two just haven't been on the same page,” Kuminga continued. “So at some point after January 15, rival executives expect Kuminga and the Warriors to part ways via a trade.”

Kuminga has been involved in trade rumors with Golden State for a long time now, going back to even last offseason, but both sides agreed to a two-year, $35 million extension. While it seemed both sides found the same footing, it looks like the situation is back being swirled with speculation.

Kuminga has averaged 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 32 percent from deep in 24.8 minutes per game this season.