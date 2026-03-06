After several years away from WWE 2K video games, wrestling legends Jeff and Matt Hardy are on their way back to WWE. Hours before the early access launch, WWE 2K26 shared a video on their social media officially announcing the return of The Hardy Boyz (Jeff & Matt Hardy) to the video game franchise.

“Jeff and I [Matt Hardy] are very excited to announce that the goats, Matt and Jeff, The Hardys, The Hardy Boyz are officially in WWE’s 2K26,” Matt Hardy noted. “We are joining the roster with season 4 Ringside Pass, coming in July,” Jeff Hardy added. Matt Hardy was last seen in WWE 2K20 while Jeff Hardy was last part of WWE 2K22.

Boasting one of the biggest rosters in the game's history, WWE 2K26 is expected to have nearly 400 playable characters. While the base game itself comes with several new and existing characters, more new ones are expected to launch over the year through Ringside Passes and DLCs.

Both WWE veteran Kelly Kelly and Torrie Wilson are confirmed for Ringside Pass Seasons 2 and 3. Brie Bella, a WWE Hall of Famer, has been confirmed for Ringside Pass Season 5. While Hall of Famers Typhoon and Earthquake will also be part of 2K26 in the Ringside Pass Season 6.

WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 4 is slated for a July 2026 launch, though specific dates are still pending confirmation. This year's game features a diverse roster of new wrestlers from AAA, who will be available through the Ringside Pass. These new additions include Psycho Clown, Mr. Iguana, Lady Flammer, and several others.