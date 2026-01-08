The Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards agreed to a blockbuster trade on Wednesday with All-Star point guard Trae Young being traded to the Wizards in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. The deal was a straight up trade with no draft picks being included.

When news of the trade with the Wizards broke, Trae Young was on the Hawks bench amid their game against the New Orleans Pelicans. With the game winding down and the Hawks in firm grasp of a win, arena cameras caught him leaving the team’s bench for the last time.

Trae Young is out pic.twitter.com/CqjvGM2Jrm — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) January 8, 2026 Expand Tweet

Young’s name had come up in trade rumors after both sides had failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension leading up to the start of the regular season. Young has a player option he can decline at the end of the season and become an unrestricted free agent should he choose to do so.

Article Continues Below

With the NBA trade deadline a little less than one month away, talk surrounding mutual interest between Young and the Wizards gained steam over the past couple of days. A trade appeared imminent as of Wednesday morning, and the deal was agreed upon later in the evening.

Young had been sidelined as of late as he dealt with quad injury. He had not played since Dec. 27. He had been limited to only 10 games so far this season amid the injury, at just about 28 minutes per game.

Young had been averaging 19.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 41.5 percent shooting from the field, 30.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 86.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 5 overall pick 2018 NBA Draft, Young had played his entire career to this point with the Hawks. He finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting in 2018-19, and had been selected to four All-Star appearances, including two consecutive.