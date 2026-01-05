On the same day it was revealed that Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young is open to a potential trade, the Washington Wizards have emerged as a possible suitor, according to a new report. Young, who has been the subject of trade rumors this season, could be leaving the only team he's ever played for.

The Wizards are reportedly interested in trading for Young, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“The Wizards have emerged as a legitimate potential trade destination for Atlanta's Trae Young,” Stein reported. “In a deal construction centered around CJ McCollum's expiring contract.”

Young has played in only 10 games for the Hawks this season.