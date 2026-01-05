All signs are reportedly pointed toward the Atlanta Hawks deciding on Trae Young's future with the team, albeit with the only team he's ever played for or elsewhere, according to a new report. The latest on the trade rumor surrounding Young suggest he's open to either, as the Hawks have shown growth in Trae's absence amid missing a fifth consecutive game with a right-quad contusion.

Young is reportedly not seeking a trade, but is open to the idea, according to ESPN's Marc Spears.

“I hear he's trying to be really careful about this. This is a guy who saw Kevin Durant leave Oklahoma City as a kid, and saw how that was, and he wants to continue to have a connection with Atlanta,” Spears said. “So, I don't think he's asking for a trade, but I don't think he's telling them not to trade him. I'm hearing he's open-minded to being moved. He and Porzingis still haven't really played much together. We still don't really know what that looks like.

“But without an extension, with Trae being blamed for a lot of the things — fair or unfair — I do think he'd certainly be open-minded to a new uniform.”

ESPN's Marc Spears says Trae Young would be open to being traded from the Hawks 😳 "I don't think he's telling them not to trade him, I'm hearing he's open-minded to being moved… I do think he'd certainly be open-minded to a new uniform." pic.twitter.com/Q0nIbpMnon — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 5, 2026

While the Hawks are 15-12, which isn't an impressive, this season, without Young, players such as Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who's averaging 20.7 points, have thrived. Many see a much fluid offense without Young, while others are eager to see what an Atlanta team at full strength would look like, with Young leading the charge.

Trae Young has only checked into 10 games this season. Kristaps Porzingis has played in only 15.

Trae Young's trade buzz reaches a fever pitch for Hawks

While the trade buzz surrounding him reaches a fever pitch, Hawks' Trae Young is undoubtedly hears the trade rumors surrounding his names. This isn't the first time for Young, but this time the trade buzz is louder than it has ever been, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

“League sources say the Hawks, who saw so many promising signs during that Young-less stretch, are more open to discussing deals for him than ever,” Amick wrote. “Yet in the absence of clarity regarding legitimate suitors, and with league sources indicating that Young’s market is widely considered minimal, it remains entirely possible that the Hawks will have to handle his situation in the summertime.”

Young will be a player to keep an eye on ahead of the trade deadline.