We're back with a betting prediction and pick for Monday's NBA slate as we see two cross-conference foes meet for the first time this season. The Detroit Pistons (37-31) will take on the New Orleans Pelicans (18-50) as both teams look to bounce back from recent losses. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Pelicans prediction and pick.

The Detroit Pistons are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference and on-pace to win 45 games this season, their highest total since 2008. They come into this game following back-to-back losses against the Wizards and Thunder, so they'll be hoping to get back on track as the betting favorites on the road.

The New Orleans Pelicans are fourteenth in the Western Conference, most recently losing to the San Antonio Spurs 119-115. They've gone a disappointing 3-7 over their last 10 games, on-par with what most of their season has looked like. They'll try and improve upon a 12-22 road record.

Here are the Pistons-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Pelicans Odds

Detroit Pistons: -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -250

New Orleans Pelicans: +6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +205

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Pelicans

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Detroit, Gulf Coast Sports, NBA League Pass

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons continue to be one of the NBA's biggest surprises, but they've dropped four of their last six games and are losing momentum. With a team as young and inexperienced in the playoffs as their squad, they'll want to finish this season strong and enter a playoff series with some wind behind their sails. Blissful ignorance could also be an advantage for this team with Cade Cunningham leading them as a primary playmaker. We plays wise beyond his years and continues to make everyone around him much better as the third-highest assist man in the NBA.



With Cunningham serving as their floor general and having a part in most of their scoring plays, it allows natural scorers like Malik Beasley and Tobias Harris to really flourish without having to run the offense through them. The development of Ausar Thompson has truly been fun to watch as he's beginning to make a difference for them on the offensive end. He's an even more willing rebounder with at least four in his last 12 consecutive games. He also does all the dirty work in guarding the other team's best player, so expect him to be a huge focal point for them during the playoffs.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pelicans continue to fall short despite a solid matchup against the Spurs in their last game. Zion Williamson was unable to play during that game, so CJ McCollum took over the scoring duties with 26 points. Trey Murphy III added 20 points of his own, but the Pelicans only produced 24 bench points during the game. They're hobbling towards the finish line and with the season all but wrapped, it'll be interesting to see how much more we see of Williamson until they shut him down and begin prepping for the offseason.

C. McCollum: 26 pts, 9 ast, 7 reb

T. Murphy: 20 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast

B. Brown: 19 pts, 6 ast, 6 reb

K. Olynyk: 14 pts, 7 ast, 6 reb

K. Matkovic: 12 pts, 11 reb#Pelicans | @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/JkVTihF1L9 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 16, 2025 Expand Tweet



Kelly Olynyk has been a bright spot since his arrival in New Orleans as he's beginning to climb the ladder as one of their top rebounders. They feature a solid defensive big in Yves Missi in the paint, but there's still a ton of holes when it comes to their defense and they simply don't have enough firepower on offense to keep up with better teams. They'll need a solid shooting night from beyong the arc for McCollum and Murphy if they want to have a chance in this one.

Final Pistons-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

With this first meeting coming so late in the season, it comes as no surprise that the Pistons are betting favorites, going 20-8 this season when listed as such. They're also 21-11 ATS on the road this season and given the injuries and lack of scoring from the Pelicans at the moment, this should be the perfect game for the Pistons to lock-in on and begin their run to end the season.

While the Pelicans are a solid team from three, it'll take a very productive night shooting the ball to keep up with this Pistons offense. Still, they're 18-15 ATS on home and stand a chance to cover the spread.

For our final prediction, we'll have to roll with the Detroit Pistons to win this game and cover on the road.

Final Pistons-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons -6.5 (-112)