Jonathan Kuminga’s future at the Golden State Warriors continues to remain uncertain despite several teams maintaining an interest in the forward. The Warriors have sent out a qualifying offer of $7.9 million, which gives them the freedom to match free agency offers.

The New Orleans Pelicans are among multiple teams interested in the 22-year-old. However, their pursuit faces considerable obstacles, the biggest being in the form of Kuminga’s wage demands, per Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

Staying below the luxury tax has been a ‘perennial priority’ for the Pelicans’ ownership, and the ‘cap gymnastics’ needed to do so while signing Kuminga have been described as considerable. The player has also drawn interest from the likes of the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, and the Sacramento Kings. 

However, JK is understood to be seeking a contract worth at least $30 million per season, something a lot of teams are struggling with. The Pelicans are still around $10 million below the luxury tax threshold and will need to move players in order to sign Kuminga at his current demands. 

Drafted seventh overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, he averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game last season while shooting at over 50% from the field. However, there has been consistent tension between Jonathan Kuminga and head coach Steve Kerr.

Last season, Kerr publicly criticized Kuminga's tendency to prioritize his shots over making team plays. He had started just 10 games in the regular season out of a total of 47 appearances. Kuminga also did not play a major role in the playoffs, starting just once in the postseason and playing 23.4 minutes per game, around a minute less than his regular-season average.

Given the scarcity of cap space in NBA free agency this year, the Warriors have a clear advantage in this scenario. They can simply wait it out and match any offers Kuminga receives, and a short-term return to Golden State might also be in the cards. 

More Pelicans News
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) handles the ball against the Houston Rockets during the second quarter at Toyota Center.
Pelicans’ Jose Alvarado hilariously reveals his favorite NBA playerPaolo Mariano ·
Jeremiah Fears stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the seventh pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
New Orleans Pelicans 2025 NBA Draft grades for every pickJaren Kawada ·
Pelicans teammates Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney with Warriors' Stephen Curry
Jordan Poole’s ‘so lit’ message after Pelicans sign Kevon LooneyJedd Pagaduan ·
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) stands on the court during warmups against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center.
Pelicans sign 3-time NBA champion from Warriors in free agencyBenedetto Vitale ·
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) slaps hands with forward Gui Santos (15) after a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center.
NBA rumors: Pelicans ‘looming’ as another potential Jonathan Kuminga suitorMalik Brown ·
Featured image Elfrid Payton
Pelicans declining team option on assists-per-minute leaderDylan Fine ·