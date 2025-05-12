The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade chatter is getting louder, with the Milwaukee Bucks superstar reportedly open to a future outside of Wisconsin. The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs are two potential suitors for the two-time MVP, but the New Orleans Pelicans could also get involved.

Before Pels fans get excited, it's not because they could actually land The Greek Freak. NOLA owns the Bucks' first-round picks in the next three drafts, which means they could be a participant in a multi-team trade for Giannis.

Via Marc Stein:

“Houston and San Antonio are obviously incredibly well-positioned to make a trade run at the two-time MVP. Oklahoma City certainly could be an extremely viable trade partner if the Thunder decided to divert from their famously patient team-building approach to join the fray.

Utah is another team with a variety of trade assets that never gets mentioned in these hypotheticals. New Orleans is a team to monitor, too, as a potential participant in an eventual multi-team Antetokounmpo trade construction because the Pelicans have control of the Bucks' first-round pick in the next three drafts,” Stein wrote on his Substack.

The Pelicans are coming off a terrible season where they missed the playoffs by a mile. There have been rumors about a potential Antetokounmpo-Zion Williamson trade, but that's nothing more than just noise at this point.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst also linked New Orleans to Giannis on Monday morning's episode of “The Get Up”:

“The New Orleans Pelicans control the next three drafts for the Milwaukee Bucks,” Windhorst said. “If you're going to do a deal with the Bucks, and you want to open the door for them to do a rebuild, you may have to go to New Orleans, try to get the Milwaukee stuff out of New Orleans and try to offer it back to the Bucks.

“Of course, the Pelicans could make their own offer, but I suspect that what they're going to try to do is a three-team trade.”

Keep an eye on NOLA in any possible Giannis blockbuster.