The Minnesota Timberwolves officially know who they will be starting the season with. Yes, the 2025-26 NBA schedule release is here, and the Wolves are excited to get things going. There are plenty of 2025-26 season predictions to go through. Notably, there are many Timberwolves predictions to make.

After the Timberwolves lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals, Minnesota wants another shot at getting to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. Now, they will look to go through the 82-game NBA schedule and position themselves for the best opportunity at winning an NBA title.

Last season, the Wolves went 50-32 and finished as the sixth seed. Then they knocked off the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round before dispatching the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals. Here is a look at the 2025-26 NBA schedule and some Timberwolves predictions that could influence their season.

NBA schedule release will give the Timberwolves a nice early boost

The Wolves will open their season against the Portland Trailblazers at the Moda Center. Then they will play the Lakers at Crypto.

Ultimately, they still have a major advantage on the boards. While the Lakers signed Deandre Ayton to be their new center, the Wolves still have Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert to counter him. Therefore, the Wolves still have a major advantage and a golden opportunity to start 2-0.

The Wolves will have their home opener against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, October 26, 2025. Significantly, the Pacers will look very different. Not only did they lose Tyrese Haliburton for the season with an Achilles tear, but they lost Myles Turner to free agency. Thus, this will be another good opportunity for a Minnesota victory.

The Wolves will face off against the Denver Nuggets on the very next day. Although the Nuggets always pose a difficult challenge, this will be a very winnable game.

After hosting the Lakers a few days later, the Wolves will have a road trip that features games against the Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, and New York Knicks. There is a real possibility that the Wolves can start 6-2 over the first eight games.

The Timberwolves will play on Christmas Day, and it will, of course, be against the Nuggets. How they do in 2025 will determine a lot about how the rest of their season shapes up.

Anthony Edwards will win MVP

Even before the 2025-26 NBA schedule release, all eyes were on Anthony Edwards and his development. This will be his sixth season in the NBA. Notably, some have compared him to Michael Jordan due to his epic playoff performances. However, he has yet to put it all together.

But basketball fans will also remember that many said the same about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and he put everything together last season while leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to an NBA title.

Edwards is one of the best players in the NBA. Yet, he has not won the NBA MVP. However, his numbers have gotten better every year. Last season, he averaged 27.6 points per game. This came after he averaged 25.9 points per game. Overall, the only thing that was down was his shooting percentage.

If Edwards can stay healthy and if he can take better shots, he has the potential to take that next step. Once that happens, there is a legitimate opportunity that Edwards can skyrocket himself into the NBA MVP candidate conversation.

The Timberwolves will make a deep playoff run

The Timberwolves are never in the conversation about teams that could make a deep run. Instead, many NBA “experts” usually discuss the Dallas Mavericks, Nuggets, and even the Lakers. The Thunder are still around, too.

But the Wolves have a chance to do something special. The best part about this team is that they all have years of experience playing together and are still relatively young, sans Gobert and Randle.

Losing to the Thunder was devastating. But there could be a lesson from this. Significantly, it could motivate them to take the next step. The Wolves have made several deep runs over the past few seasons without getting to the NBA Finals. Although they have stumbled in the Western Conference Finals the previous two years, they have the depth to figure it out eventually.

Edwards is the key. With several years of experience in their belts, this Timberwolves team has all the tools to break on through to the other side. The Timberwolves will go 51-31 this season, slightly improving on their mark from last season. This will earn them the fifth seed and a showdown with the Nuggets, whom they will defeat.

Then, they will upset the Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals before upsetting the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals. It will earn them an NBA Finals showdown with the New York Knicks, pitting them against former player Karl-Anthony Towns and creating a must-see championship.