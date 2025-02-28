The New Orleans Pelicans are going through another forgettable season, as they've only posted a measly 16-43 record in 2024-25. Sitting in the 14th seed in a tough Western Conference, it's safe to say that the team isn't aiming for a playoff spot this year. While injuries have played a role, they also seem to be ready to usher in a rebuild.

At the trade deadline, the Pelicans did relatively well by finally parting ways with Brandon Ingram. They also received a solid haul in return. But more importantly, the team also managed to get below the luxury tax threshold when they traded away Daniel Theis. Although those moves were steps in the right direction, the team did make a mistake in failing to move Zion Williamson at the trade deadline.

Other teams were wary about Zion Williamson's injury history

Talent wise, Williamson has never had a problem dominating on the court, even at the NBA level. However, the biggest issue with Williamson has been his availability.

In his five years in the NBA, the first overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft has only reached the half season mark twice in his career. This season, Williamson has already missed a total of 37 games. He was absent for the most part of the 2024-25 season, after suffering a hamstring injury.

Furthermore, it was also not long ago how New Orleans endured Williamson's absence in last year's postseason. Despite a 40-point double-double against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Play-In Tournament, Williamson succumbed to a leg injury. Failing to be available, the Pelicans were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.

With a stacked injury history, it's only natural that various teams were wary about trading for the two time NBA All-Star. In fact, it was easy to see why the Pelicans failed to find a serious trade partner to move their face of the franchise. The risk is simply too high for any team that's aiming to go deep into the playoffs.

Until Williamson shows that he can stay healthy for a good stretch, it might be the only time the Pelicans can garner some solid interest. On the bright side, last season saw him appear in 70 games. It remains to be seen whether Williamson can be available in uniform for the rest of the 2024-25 season.

Zion Williamson's contract is too expensive

Apart from his injury woes, there's no question that teams interested in him will have to give up a lot in order to attain his services. This year alone, he is raking in around $36.7 million. His hefty salary would require other teams to give up a good chunk of role players coupled with possibly a first round draft pick or two. On the other hand, teams willing to swap superstars would be reluctant to trade for Williamson, given that his injury riddles and lack of playoff experience could possibly make them worst.

To make matters more interesting, Williamson's current contract, which he signed back in 2022, will only expire until the end of the 2027-28 season. Given Williamson's heavy salary coupled with a long term commitment, it surely doesn't do any interested team any favors if they were to seriously pursue him.

For now, it doesn't look like that his contract reflects his current value on the court. As a result, the Pelicans are going to need more time to turn Williamson into a convincing blue chip asset. This ultimately means that the 6-foot-6 power forward needs to put up strong showings on a consistent basis to boost his stock in the market.

Creating value for a fallen star

On the bright side, Williamson has been on a tear ever since his return to the court. In 21 games this season, Williamson is averaging 24.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per outing while shooting 55.1% from the field overall.

In the 124-116 victory over Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns, the former Duke University standout silenced his doubters with a strong showing. He tallied the first triple double of his career. Williamson finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in just 31 minutes of play. Whether the trade rumors had something to do with it or not, it's clear as day that the team looks much more competitive with their franchise player healthy. Unfortunately, that has been a rarity.

Nonetheless, having Williamson play at a high level to close out an uneventful season should bold well for his value. Ideally, the Pelicans can use the remaining games of the season to boost his stock enough to entice some interest at the market during the offseason. It remains to be seen, however, whether their All-Star big man can keep up this level of play without falling to injury.