The New Orleans Pelicans are still trying to find a ‘focal point' as recently-hired EVP Joe Dumars settles into the job. Other executives are giving the new front office little time to figure things out. According to league sources, more than a handful of teams are inquiring about what it would take to pry Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones from the Crescent City before the 2025 NBA Draft. An All-Star return does not seem to be in the cards either. Rival executives are allegedly trying instead to “sell” Dumars on deals that would replenish draft capital previously sacrificed for CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray, and Devonte’ Graham.

While ClutchPoints understands no trade is imminent, multiple contenders have expressed strong interest in Trey Murphy III specifically, with potential packages centered on multiple first- and second-round picks. The Pelicans' asking price for Herb Jones is not as steep, but it is understood to be higher than the rumored first-round pick swap and bench piece from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots a three point basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) during the first half at Smoothie King Center
More than one source argued for Murphy III having a top-five value contract when looking at future All-Star wings.  The 24-year-old has evolved from a promising role player over the past few years, averaging a career-high 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game last season with elite efficiency (59.8% True Shooting). It was actually a down year from beyond the arc (36.1%), though that can be attributed to nagging injuries, in-season adjustments, and rotation construction.

With Zion Williamson's value greatly depreciated and a directive to be in the postseason picture, the Pelicans can afford to stand firm with what one source termed as “ridiculous” returns for Murphy III. A serviceable veteran who can log postseason minutes, a decent prospect, and multiple first-round picks is the starting point. Given the number of inquiring calls, it is also indicative of Trey Murphy III's true value, per one source.

Several contenders view Trey Murphy III as the missing piece; rebuilders view him as a foundational talent. An expanded role following Brandon Ingram’s departure showcased the former 17th overall pick's true potential as a three-level scorer and secondary playmaker. At 6-foot-9 with a quick-release three-pointer and defensive versatility, Murphy III embodies the modern NBA archetype. Given the pre-NBA Draft trade market and state of the franchise, it is difficult to see how the Pelicans can discount the exorbitant prices for two fan favorites.