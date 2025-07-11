The New Orleans Pelicans made headlines this 2025 NBA Draft when they drafted big man Derik Queen out of Maryland. Queen has a ton of potential and has a unique playstyle in the frontcourt. Because of his all-around skillset, many are expecting him to contribute in a big way right away for the Pelicans.

Queen is young, at just 20 years old. He understands what people are asking of him, but he can't let the distractions get in the way of the process. He played well in his first Summer League contest, but expects more from himself.

“Just looking for redemption. I've got to redeem myself. I know I've got 82 games. But I know Twitter and probably Instagram are going crazy right now. I've just got to redeem myself for me and (to quiet) all the outside noise.”

The longer Queen plays in the NBA, the easier it will be to let out the outside noise. He has a long way to go. The funny part is, is that Queen didn't play badly in his first stint wearing an NBA jersey. The big man scored 13 points on 5-9 shooting. He added 10 boards, three assists; however, did turn the ball over seven times. Those mistakes are where he finds himself frustrated.

The next action for the Pelicans this summer in Las Vegas will be against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. Then, New Orleans takes on the Portland Trail Blazers, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder to finish off the group play. Then, depending on their record, will play again on either July 18,19, 0r 20 for the one-and-done tournament.

The game against the Lakers will be a big one. Bronny James is making headlines for the Lakers, and Derik Queen has a chance to redeem himself in a contest that will have more eyes than normal for a Summer League game.