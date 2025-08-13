Aug 13, 2025 at 11:31 AM ET

In July, the Chicago Bears signed rookie WR Luther Burden III to a fully guaranteed contract. Now Chicago appears to be bearing the fruits of his labor.

On Wednesday, Chicago coaches heaped praise on Burden, per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

“Bears rookie WR Luther Burden III has earned strong praise over the last week for the work he’s put in to grasp Ben Johnson’s offense, along with his attention to detail,” Schultz posted on X. “Several Chicago coaches tell me there’s no hiding Burden’s immense talent … it’s far better than where he was taken in Round 2 … and if he masters the details, his “upside is huge.”

This marks a significant improvement for Burden. In late July, he was sidelined due to a soft tissue injury sustained in camp.

In April, Burden declared for the NFL Draft following a stellar season at the University of Missouri. Last year, he finished with 61 receptions, 676 receiving yards, and 6 receiving touchdowns.

Altogether, Burden finished his college career with 192 receptions, 2,263 receiving yards, and 21 receiving touchdowns. Additionally, he had a 34 consecutive game reception streak, the second longest in the history of the program.

Ultimately, the Bears selected Burden as the 39th pick in the second round.

The value of Luther Burden III to the Bears

In terms of talent, Burden brings a depth of vitality and playmaking that is useful to the Bears. Coach Ben Johnson is very offense-oriented and is looking to maximize that in his first year at the helm.

He has strong hands, is elusive with the ball, and can be a dynamic punt returner if possible.

Nevertheless, concerns have been raised about Burden and his health. He was out in May during mini-camp due to injury.

At the time, Johnson expressed concern that Burden was falling behind and not getting enough reps.

Additionally, Burden is looking to prove himself worthy in large part due to being drafted in the second round.