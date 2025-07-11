Bronny James is swooning over photos of his girlfriend Parker Whitfield.

Whitfield shared a couple of photos of herself poolside, soaking up the sun, and hanging out with friends on her Instagram account earlier this week.

“My summer so far,” she captioned the post.

In the comment section, Bronny let admirers know that Whitfield is happily taken.

“My girlfriend!” Bronny exclaimed.

Whitfield replied to Bronny, “Hi babe!!”

The post was also “liked” by Bronny's mom, Savannah James.

The couple went public with their relationship last year when they were spotted at the Paris Olympics supporting Bronny's father, LeBron James. That fall, they confirmed their relationship when Whitfield posted about Bronny for “National Boyfriends Day.” In November, when Bronny was on the road for the Los Angeles Lakers, he sent Whitfield some flowers and later that February the couple celebrated their first official Valentine's Day together since hard-launching their relationship.

Article Continues Below

Bronny and Whitfield were previously students at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. Whitfield is the daughter of actors Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Dondré T. Whitfield. She is currently a sophomore at Spelman College while Bronny attended USC before he was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft. He then made a transition to the Lakers' G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, but is still on both rosters.

Bronny's father, NBA icon LeBron James, and him made NBA history when they became the first active father-son duo to play in the league at the same time. LeBron shared recently how there are pressures that Bronny has while in the spotlight simply because he's his son.

“I didn’t have to deal with the social media trolls growing up,” LeBron shared withTravis Kelce and Jason Kelce on their podcast New Heights. “And I didn’t have to deal with my father being this f— guy on the pedestal. Bronny has to deal with all of that. And if you ever meet Bronny, you’ll be like, ‘I’m such an idiot to look down on him or not want him to do great.”

However, despite the criticism, LeBron is appreciative that he gets to spend this valuable time with his son on the court.

“Like, to work with your son — I’ve heard from a lot of people, not only sports but I’ve heard it in business and [other] walks of life, and they say it’s the greatest thing you can ever, ever have,” LeBron said. “To see him every day grinding and going through the process of trying to become who he wants to become … and doing the things that he wants to do and being able to just take it all in, it helps me get some of the minutes and hours and years that I did not have with him because I was playing so much and on the road doing my own thing.”

Fans can catch LeBron and Bronny — along with the rest of the Lakers roster — on their first game of the 2025-26 season on Oct. 3 against the Phoenix Suns.