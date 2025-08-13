The Denver Broncos are gearing up for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, currently taking part in some preseason action. The Broncos performed better than many expected last year, with rookie quarterback Bo Nix leading the team to the playoffs thanks to an impressive late-season surge.

Nix was drafted the previous April out of the University of Oregon and shook off a rough start to become arguably the second-best rookie quarterback of his class last year behind Washington Commanders standout Jayden Daniels.

Recently, Nix reportedly had a rough practice during a Broncos training camp session, and during a subsequent interview with the Up & Adams Show w/ Kay Adams, he got 100% real on his mindset as it pertains to facing adversity.

“Until it's perfect, it's not done well enough,” said Nix, per Up & Adams on X, formerly Twitter.

Broncos fans will certainly love the accountability and desire to be great from their young quarterback as he looks to usher them into their next era of successful football.

Can the Broncos compete?

As previously mentioned, not many projected the Broncos to do much of anything last year in the wake of the end of the Russell Wilson experience.

However, the team's defense performed very well throughout the season, and head coach Sean Payton proved that he continues to be one of the most savvy coaches in the NFL.

While the majority of the Broncos' strength was on the defensive end of the field, Nix still performed relatively well for a rookie, shaking off some early season jitters and showcasing the unique skillset that allowed him to skyrocket up draft boards last April.

In 2025, the Broncos will no longer have the benefit of being able to “sneak up” on teams, meaning that they will have to be prepared for opponents to treat them as the playoff opponent they are.

However, if Nix and the offense can continue to improve and the defense holds steady, the Broncos should be ready for the challenge.

Denver will kick off its 2025 schedule at home against the Tennessee Titans on September 7. Their next preseason game is set for Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals.