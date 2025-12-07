The New Orleans Pelicans have been struggling this season, and their poor start resulting in the firing of head coach Willie Green. As the season progresses, trade rumors involving Pelicans star Zion Williamson are inevitable. The Pelicans are reportedly open to trading Williamson, and count former NBA star Gilbert Arenas as one of the voices who believe it is time for a move.

During a recent episode of ‘Gils’ Arena,’ Gilbert Arenas stated that it’s time for the Pelicans to trade Zion Williamson.

“We need to go in a different direction. We can’t put all our resources around Zion anymore if he can’t be healthy,” Arenas said. “Obviously you would love for him to be a part of this nice little trio. . .but he just can’t stay healthy. If you can get something back for him, that can add to your roster to help them two build on their confidence, to build their game, then you got to make that. This is the time too cause you got two guys who are future starts.”

The two players that Arenas mentioned who he considers future stars are Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears. Both were lottery picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, and they have been off to strong starts to their rookie years.

In the meantime, Williamson is yet again sidelined due to an adductor injury. He’s appeared in 10 games this season at a little over 30 minutes per game. He was averaging 22.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 51 percent shooting from the field and 72.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.