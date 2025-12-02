The New Orleans Pelicans have been among the most disappointing teams in the league this year, currently sitting at 3-18 ahead of Tuesday night's game vs the Minnesota Timberwolves. As is typically the case, Zion Williamson has already missed significant time due to injury, and on Tuesday, the team got a rough update regarding his availability moving forward.

“New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will miss extended time with a right adductor injury, sources tell ESPN. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks,” reported Shams Charania of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

🚨 Zion Williamson will miss extended time with a right adductor injury and will be re-evaluated in three weeks, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/tUAOQLpaq1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Charania also noted that “Williamson returned Nov. 19 after missing just over two weeks with a hamstring injury, playing in five of the Pelicans’ past seven games before sustaining this adductor strain — which will sideline him for a much longer period.”

Article Continues Below

Injuries have been the defining storyline of Williamson's career thus far, as the star has missed more games than he'splayed during his NBA tenure. The injury bug has ravaged the Pelicans as a whole so far this year, with Dejounte Murray still yet to play a game this season as he recovers from a torn Achilles he suffered last season.

Still, even when Williamson has been on the floor so far this year, the Pelicans have been a disaster, with the team recently making the decision to fire head coach Willie Green. Making matters even worse for the Pelicans is the fact that their lottery pick, which is looking like it could be extremely valuable, will go to the Atlanta Hawks next summer due to a puzzling trade orchestrated by New Orleans on draft night, when they drafted Derik Queen.

In any case, the Pelicans and Timberwolves are slated to tip off on Tuesday evening at 8:00 pm ET from New Orleans.