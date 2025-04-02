The New Orleans Pelicans have not had the season they wanted due to all the injuries that came throughout the year. Zion Williamson was one of those players who dealt with injuries, but during the past few weeks, he's played some of the best basketball of his young career. He knows the pressure that comes along with being a former No.1 pick, and he's never been shy of giving people their flowers. Most recently, he gave a shout-out to Cade Cunningham, who is also a former No. 1 pick and is having the best season of his career.

“I don't think people are giving him his full respect,” Williamson said about Cunningham via ESPN's Eric Woodyard. “In my opinion, he's an All-NBA player this year. He's been doing his thing, but from watching Cade from afar and my few interactions with him, he's somebody that's gonna let his work speak for him.”

Cunningham has helped the Detroit Pistons get in a perfect position to make the playoffs this season and after years of losing, it looks like they're getting back to their winning ways.

Hopefully, the Pelicans can do the same thing next season, and it will all start with Williamson and what he's able to do on the court.

Can the Pelicans flip the script next season?

With just a few games remaining in the season, the Pelicans are 21-54 and are sitting No. 14 in the Western Conference. Injuries were the biggest factor for their downfall this year, and they came into Game 1 of 82 not fully healthy. From there, Dejounte Murray missed the beginning of the season with a hand injury. He then came back, and later on in the season tore his Achilles.

Murray, Williamson, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy III have all been hurt for long periods of time during the season, and that's basically most of their starting five. Add on the fact that Brandon Ingram was also hurt before he got traded to the Toronto Raptors, and that's their regular rotation that missed most of the season.

The biggest thing for the Pelicans next season will obviously be their health, but more specifically, the health of Williamson. He will be the key to the Pelicans' success, and as long as he's healthy and his supporting cast is available, they should be able to avenge a season like this.

Right now, they're just praying to get to the end of the season without any more injuries.