Zion Williamson delivered his first career triple-double, posting 27 points, a career-high-tying 11 assists, and 10 rebounds to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a convincing 124-116 road win over the slumping Phoenix Suns.

Injuries have taken a toll on Zion Williamson throughout his six-year NBA career, and so have the losses. But on Thursday night, he made 13 of 17 shots, helping New Orleans secure its third straight win and fourth in five games.

Williamson secured his 10th rebound with 1:36 remaining, sparking a celebration from his teammates. The powerful 6-foot-6, 284-pound forward—who remains on a minutes restriction as the Pelicans manage his health—needed just 31 minutes to notch the triple-double.

Zion Williamson’s stellar performance was a bright spot in an otherwise difficult season. Despite their three-game winning streak, the Pelicans sit at 16-43 and remain well outside the playoff race.

One major factor in their struggles has been Williamson’s absence, as he missed nearly two months with a hamstring injury, adding to a long history of medical setbacks since being drafted first overall out of Duke. Yet his potential is undeniable—he has been an All-Star in both seasons where he played at least 60 games.

Zion Williamson silencing his doubters

Concerns about Williamson—who is signed for three more seasons—have revolved around his durability, professionalism, and commitment to basketball. He has battled issues with weight and conditioning, and this season, he received a one-game suspension for missing a team flight.

Against the Suns, none of that was a factor. Williamson powered through for two tough baskets in the paint late in the game, helping the Pelicans close out the win, while his 11 assists tied a career high. The key takeaway—he’s still just 24 years old. This season, he’s putting up 24.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game—right around his career bests—despite playing only about 28 minutes a night.

CJ McCollum contributed 19 points in the first game of a two-game series in Phoenix, helping New Orleans tie its longest winning streak of the season.

Phoenix erased an 18-point deficit in the first half and held a 91-88 lead heading into the fourth quarter. However, the Pelicans controlled most of the final period, with Williamson delivering two tough baskets in the paint late to secure the victory.

New Orleans moved to 5-24 on the road this season, with all five starters reaching double figures. Trey Murphy III scored 18 points and knocked down five three-pointers, while Yves Missi contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The struggling Suns have dropped seven of their last eight games. Devin Booker finished with 36 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists, while Kevin Durant added 28 points.

The two teams will face off again Friday in Phoenix.