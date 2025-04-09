The Denver Nuggets shocked the basketball world by firing head coach Michael Malone with just three games left before the postseason. General manager Calvin Booth was also let go. The team has fallen apart recently, and roster changes might be necessary in the offseason. Nikola Jokic isn't going anywhere, as he is the best player in the NBA. The team might be ready to move on from Michael Porter Jr., though.

Recent reports suggest that the Nuggets' ownership refused to put Porter on the trading block ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline, but the team is getting desperate to maximize Jokic's prime. Porter is one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA, but recent losses have highlighted how much Denver needs more defense and effort on the roster, neither of which Porter is known for. One team that has defense to offer and could covet Porter's shooting is the New Orleans Pelicans. So, what could an offseason Porter-to-New Orleans trade look like?

Pelicans trade proposal for Michael Porter Jr.

Pelicans receive: Michael Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji, 2031 first-round pick

Nuggets receive: C.J. McCollum, Herb Jones

The Pelicans' best player is Zion Williamson. The former number-one overall pick has struggled with injuries throughout his career, which has prevented him from reaching his immense potential. Even so, the Duke product has been dominant when he has been on the court, evidenced by his career 24.7 point-per-game average. The Pelicans seem to be invested in Williamson and optimistic that he can find a healthy streak and be their top option going forward.

If that is so, then surrounding the paint-dominant forward with shooters and floor spacers makes too much sense. Porter, despite being 6-foot-10, is one of the most efficient long-range shooters the game of basketball has ever seen. He'd be a perfect frontcourt partner for Williamson.

Williamson isn't the only player who has struggled with injuries in recent years. The players that they'd send out in this proposed deal, C.J. McCollum and Herb Jones, are among many Pelicans who have struggled to stay on the floor in New Orleans. While Porter struggled with injuries earlier in his career, he has seemingly turned things around when it comes to the injury front. Porter is uber-reliable, and that is exactly what the Pelicans need.

The Pelicans also add a 2031 first-round pick in this trade. By that time, Jokic will at least be nearing retirement. He certainly won't be averaging 30-point triple-doubles like he is in 2024-25. Because of that, the Nuggets draft pick might be a favorable one for the Pelicans to own. New Orleans would have to take on Zeke Nnaji and his bad contract to make the money work in this deal, but the former first-rounder actually showed signs of being a rotation-caliber player this year after spending years glued to the Nuggets' bench.

Is a major roster change necessary for the Denver Nuggets?

Changes are happening a mile above sea level, but it is unclear how drastic the Nuggets' offseason roster changes will be. Due to Jokic's incredible passing, vision, basketball IQ, and gravity, having a floor spacer like Porter on the roster makes a lot of sense from an offensive perspective.

However, offense has never been the problem in Denver, and it likely never will be, no matter who Jokic shares the floor with, as long as the offense is run through him. If Porter is traded, it will be because the Nuggets want more defensive help. Jones is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA.

While Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Peyton Watson are all solid defenders, all three have struggled when guarding top options on an opposing team. Jones could come in and lock up the other team's best player. Additionally, the Nuggets have needed another shot creator, at least when Jamal Murray and/or Jokic sit.

McCollum is getting older, but he can still create space and get shots up and in the basket. McCollum is a true three-level scorer. He especially thrives in the mid-range, and when paired alongside Murray, the Nuggets would have one of the best mid-range duos in the NBA.

Depth has been a big concern in Denver as well. Swapping out one good player for two would be super helpful in fixing the Nuggets' depth issues. Their starting lineup is always potent, and this move would allow one of Jones, McCollum, or Braun to come off the bench. That would go a long way in fixing the non-Jokic minutes problems.