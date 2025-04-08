The Denver Nuggets have shockingly decided to fire head coach Michael Malone with one week left in the 2024-25 NBA season, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Malone, 53, was on the verge of finishing his 10th season in Denver, recently leading the organization to their first championship in 2023. The Nuggets are currently 47-32 and own the fourth-best record in the Western Conference.

In a total of 798 games as the head coach of the Nuggets, Malone recorded a 471-327 record (59.0 percent) and he was 44-36 in the playoffs. Malone is the winningest coach in franchise history since being hired in 2015.

Lead assistant coach David Adelman has been named the Nuggets' interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

This is a developing story that will be updated shortly. 