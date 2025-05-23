With the season over for the New Orleans Pelicans, rumors are the club could make some trades this offseason with Joe Dumars running the show now. Buzz is growing that All-Defensive star, Herb Jones, could be a valuable target in the trade market.

Brett Siegel reports that numerous teams could be offering the Pelicans some sort of trade package for the 26-year-old forward. It's said that Dumars plans to build a roster around star Zion Williamson, and Jones could be a key piece for New Orleans to maximize value. This comes despite Jones dealing with a labrum tear this offseason.

“Rival teams are once again pinpointing Herb Jones as a high-level offseason target from the New Orleans Pelicans, sources said. David Griffin, who was a huge fan of Jones' two-way potential, is no longer running things in NOLA, as Joe Dumars has inherited a roster he will need to make decisions about, starting with which players to have around Zion Williamson. Jones is currently rehabbing from a labrum tear in his right shoulder, yet a lot of uncertainty surrounds his future with the Pelicans under Dumar's leadership.”

Herb Jones is coming off another solid campaign, showing off his defensive skills and potential to become a legitimate two-way player in the NBA. The Pelicans' forward finished off the regular season averaging 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game. He also shot 43.6% from the field and 30.6% from beyond the arc.

New Orleans owns the No. 7 pick overall of the 2025 NBA Draft. It gives the team an opportunity to add an exciting prospect to the roster for next season. Considering the Pelicans finished the 2024-25 regular season with a 21-61 record, it's possible the front office makes drastic moves to the roster to build for the future.

That's likely why Jones' name continues to swirl in the rumor mill. Nothing is for certain just yet, but with the NBA Draft kicking off on June 25, the Pelicans certainly could make big moves in the coming weeks.