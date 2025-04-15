The New Orleans Pelicans have signaled a possible shift in direction this offseason following a significant front office change and growing uncertainty around franchise cornerstone Zion Williamson. On Monday, the organization announced the firing of executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin. During his six-season tenure, Griffin compiled a 209-263 record with only two playoff appearances in 2022 and 2024. While he previously helped lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA title in 2015-16, his time in New Orleans failed to deliver sustained success.

The 2024-25 season ended with the Pelicans posting a 21-61 record — marking their worst finish since the 2004-05 season when the franchise, then known as the Hornets, went 18-64. The Pelicans acted swiftly by hiring Hall of Famer Joe Dumars as Griffin's replacement. Dumars, who was responsible for building the Detroit Pistons' 2004 championship roster, will now be tasked with shaping the future of the franchise. With New Orleans entering a potential rebuild under new leadership, the focus has turned to whether Williamson remains part of their long-term plans.

Williamson, selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, has struggled with availability, playing just 214 games across five seasons. He missed the entire 2021-22 campaign and appeared in only 30 games this year. Despite the injuries, Williamson remains a highly productive player. This season, he averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 56.7% from the field in 28.6 minutes per contest. He is currently on a five-year, $197.2 million contract that runs through the 2027-28 season, with a salary of $44.8 million in the final year.

If the Pelicans decide to reset the roster, here are five potential trade destinations that could pursue the 24-year-old forward.

Top five trade destinations if Pelicans move Zion Williamson

Despite winning 48 games and securing the eighth seed in the Western Conference, the Grizzlies parted ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins earlier this month. The team is set to face the Golden State Warriors in the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday night. If Memphis falls short in the Play-In, the front office may opt for a dramatic shakeup.

Pairing Zion Williamson with Ja Morant (25) — the No. 2 pick in the 2019 Draft — would give the Grizzlies one of the most explosive duos in the NBA. At 24, Williamson fits the timeline alongside Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. (25), Memphis' defensive stalwart.

A trade package could include Desmond Bane (26), who is on a five-year, $197.2 million deal running through 2028-29. Bane averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.2% from three. Memphis would likely add their unprotected 2027 first-round pick to complete the deal.

The Hornets finished 19-63, the third-worst record in the league, despite a relatively healthy season from LaMelo Ball. Ball (23) appeared in 47 games and averaged a career-high 25.2 points, 7.4 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 40.5% from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc.

Charlotte has failed to reach the postseason since their 2021-22 Play-In appearance and may look to shake things up. Ball has publicly reaffirmed his commitment to the Hornets, and the front office could look to reward that loyalty by adding another star.

A potential trade could involve Miles Bridges (27), who signed a three-year, $75 million deal, and Grant Williams (26), who is on a four-year, $53.3 million deal through 2026-27. Charlotte could also include a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 first-round pick (top-10 protected). Zion Williamson would join LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller (22), and Mark Williams (23), creating a promising young core in the Eastern Conference.

Minnesota shocked many last offseason by trading Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo after making the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2004. This season, they posted a 49-33 record, earning the sixth seed and setting up a first-round matchup against the Lakers.

The Timberwolves have been linked to Kevin Durant since the trade deadline, but if that doesn’t materialize this summer, they could pivot to Williamson if they exit early from the postseason. A trade package could consist of Randle (30), DiVincenzo (28), Detroit’s 2025 first-round pick, and a 2026 second-round pick (Pacers/Heat/Spurs swap rights).

Randle has seen a dip in production, averaging 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 48.5% from the field and 34.4% from three. DiVincenzo is under contract for four years and $46.8 million through 2026-27. Pairing Zion Williamson with Anthony Edwards (23) — who led the league in made three-pointers with 320 and became the youngest player in NBA history to do so — would form a high-powered offensive duo, especially with Edwards averaging 27.6 points per game this season.

Since parting ways with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden in recent years, the Nets have struggled to regain traction. They finished this season 26-56 and currently hold a 9% chance at landing the No. 1 pick. Cam Thomas (23) has emerged as a bright spot, averaging 24 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game on 43.8% shooting from the field.

Brooklyn could offer Cameron Johnson (29), who is on a four-year, $94.5 million deal, along with Milwaukee’s 2025 first-round pick and Philadelphia’s 2027 first-round pick (protected 1-8). Johnson had a strong season, averaging 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 47.5% from the field and 39% from deep. Williamson wouldn’t land in Manhattan with the Knicks but could still fulfill that New York storyline with a move to Brooklyn.

Known for elite player conditioning and discipline, the Miami Heat may be the ideal landing spot for Zion Williamson. The franchise has helped reshape the careers of several stars, including Dwyane Wade and Alonzo Mourning. After moving Jimmy Butler III at the deadline in a multi-player deal, the Heat finished 37-45 and will face the Chicago Bulls in the Play-In on Wednesday night.

Williamson would join a core featuring Bam Adebayo (27) and Tyler Herro (25). The Heat could offer Andrew Wiggins (29), on a four-year, $109 million deal with a $30.1 million player option for 2026-27, and Terry Rozier (30), who is entering the final year of his four-year, $96.2 million contract. Miami would also send a 2025 first-round pick via Golden State, a 2029 first-rounder, and a 2027 second-round pick (Thunder/Knicks/Spurs swap rights).

In return, the Heat may also acquire Herb Jones (26), a defensive-minded forward under contract through 2026-27 on a $53.8 million deal. Adding Williamson and Jones could instantly revamp the team’s defensive identity and help propel them back into the Eastern Conference contender tier.

As Joe Dumars begins his tenure in New Orleans, the Zion Williamson question looms large. Whether the Pelicans continue building around the 24-year-old or explore a blockbuster deal could redefine their trajectory — and reshape the NBA landscape this offseason.