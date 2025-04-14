The New Orleans Pelicans are cleaning house after firing Executive Vice President David Griffin.

Louisiana native and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Joe Dumars has emerged as the leading candidate to take over the top executive role Griffin held. However, a deal with Dumar is “not over the line yet,” sources told ClutchPoints. The team is taking time to survey the landscape before finalizing the hire, as discussions are expected to take more than a few days.

Speculation about Griffin’s exit had been mounting. Reports of the executive being on the hot seat held “real merit,” sources indicated on Sunday. There have been “multiple conversations” between the team's decision-makers and Dumars since Jan. 12, ClutchPoints has learned.

The Pelicans were in Boston two days after star forward Zion Williamson was suspended one game by Griffin for violating team rules. Williamson sat out the Jan. 10 game against the Philadelphia 76ers, which was a bad look for the planeload of platinum season ticket holders, who were flown up north to watch the game.

Griffin had long bragged about having a “blank check” to renovate the facilities and bulk up the backroom staff. Early indications point to Dumars wanting luxury tax leeway to reshape the roster how he sees fit if hired by New Orleans.

The Pelicans are also weighing their options with Williamson. Whether the team continues to view Williamson a part of their long-term plans faces uncertainty with the idea to “clean house” being on the table, sources said. Decisions regarding the futures of Player Development VP Swin Cash or GM Bryson Graham have yet to be made, leaving the front office structure in flux as the team prepares for a critical offseason.

As for head coach Willie Green, his future remains uncertain and hinges on the new front-office hire. Multiple reports suggest Green “has options,” but his position is precarious after a season plagued by injuries and a lack of on-court cohesion.

As a result, Green joining the Phoenix Suns or Denver Nuggets to become their next head coach is a real possibility should his time in New Orleans be over, league sources told ClutchPoints. A major shakeup for the franchise following a disappointing 21-61 season has been signaled.

“(It) still sounds like Willie Green is in real trouble,” sources said while hinting at potential change to the coaching staff.

Still, the fact that Green has at least one more year of contract security in New Orleans and is being linked to other jobs says a lot about his reputation around the NBA. Despite the organization's uncertainty, Green’s job appears safe for now, with no mention of his status in the team’s official announcement about Griffin being relieved of his duties.

Implications on Ownership

Dumars, a Louisiana native and the NBA’s 2003 Executive of the Year, would bring a wealth of experience from his time running basketball operations for the Detroit Pistons. There, he assembled a roster that went on to win the 2024 NBA Finals. Since 2022, Dumars has served as the NBA’s head of basketball operations.

A decision by Dumars to possibly go from working in the league's New York headquarters to President of Basketball Operations in New Orleans could also signal his position with the franchise for any future ownership transitions. After all, he has a wealth of experience in operations on all sides of the industry.

Owners and league investors are keeping information close to the vest and not speaking off the record about comments or questions regarding team finances.

The Pelicans are “frequently approached by folks inquiring about minority interest,” a source close to the team previously admitted before Griffin's firing. At the same time, all indications point to a wide gap in time existing since any serious offers were presented.

Constant rebuffs by team governor Gayle Benson signalled to other potential buyers that they should not waste too much time with market-rate solicitations. The franchise’s next steps from here will be closely monitored.

With Griffin walking out the door, ownership has signaled a desire for a fresh approach to deliver sustainable, long-term success. A decision to hire Dumars could mark the beginning of a new era for the Pelicans, who are eager to move beyond the injury-ravaged, drama-filled challenges of the Griffin-led era.