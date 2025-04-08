Minnesota Timberwolves star Julius Randle will almost certainly exercise the opt-out in his contract after this season, meaning that for him to remain with the team, he and the organization would have to come up with a long-term contract solution, and he made it clear that he would like to stay for the long haul and is enjoying his time with the Timberwolves.

“Yeah, I would love to. I mean, top to bottom, the organization has been amazing,” Julius Randle said, via the Timberwolves. “I love playing with these guys on this team. The city—my family's adjusting really well. We love the neighborhood we live in. We love our house. My kids are loving Minnesota—and the cold, somewhat—but the snow days, going out there, being able to sled and all that different type of stuff. And from a basketball standpoint, I love playing here. I love playing for coach. Tim, all those guys have been amazing. A-Rod—the support they've shown has been amazing as well. So, you know, I love it here.”

Randle's contract situation was likely part of why he was traded from the New York Knicks prior to the season in a deal that sent Karl-Anthony Towns the other way. He was a big part of building what is now a good team with the Knicks, but Randle has improved steadily over the course of the year with the Timberwolves as well. With that being known, the Timberwolves might have an incentive to figure out a long-term deal, especially if the team goes on a deep playoff run.

It will be interesting to see how the Timberwolves fare in the postseason. They are currently in a tight race with several other teams to get a top-six spot in the Western Conference to avoid the Play-In Tournament.