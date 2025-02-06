The Miami Heat have agreed to trade six-time All-Star forward Jimmy Butler to the Golden State in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III and a protected first-round pick ahead of the NBA trade deadline, first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN.

Upon being traded to the Warriors, Butler has also agreed to a two-year, $112 million extension to remain under contract with Golden State through the 2026-27 season. His contract is now aligned with that of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green's, potentially giving the Warriors significant cap space in 2027.

As part of the trade, Lindy Waters III from the Warriors and Josh Richardson from the Heat will be going to the Detroit Pistons. Schroder is being rerouted to the Utah Jazz, according to Jake Fischer. Anderson is being sent to a fifth team that will be included in this massive trade deadline deal.

The protected first-round pick going to the Heat is protected top 10 for 2025 and 2026, league sources confirmed to ClutchPoints. Should the pick still not convey by 2026, it will turn into an unprotected pick in 2027 for Miami.

Negotiations for Butler, whom the Warriors had gone back-and-forth on with the Heat in trade talks, heated up on Wednesday afternoon after Golden State failed to trade for Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant. Upon learning that Durant held zero desire to go to the Warriors, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and his front office immediately pivoted to getting a deal done for Butler.

Butler, 35, had grown extremely frustrated in Miami and with team president Pat Riley after contract extension talks went nowhere in the offseason. After leading the Heat to the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023, Butler believed he had done enough to earn long-term security from Miami, the organization he originally intended to retire with.

With tensions continuing to rise between the two sides, Butler was suspended for seven games by the Heat on Jan. 3 due to what was deemed: “multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team.” Trade speculation regarding Butler began to grow rapidly after he formally asked for a trade. A second two-game suspension was given to Butler on Jan. 22 after missing the team's flight to Milwaukee.

Originally, the plan was for Butler to join the team separately, but due to their ongoing feud and trade discussions, the Heat made another decision to suspend Butler. Upon returning from this second suspension, Butler appeared to be ready to return to the court after participating in shootaround ahead of their game against the Orlando Magic on Jan. 27.

However, Butler walked out of the building after being informed that he was being moved to the bench by Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, resulting in a third, indefinite suspension from the team.

The six-time All-Star forward will now play alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in search of a championship. Perhaps the most intriguing factor of this trade is that Butler originally signaled to the Warriors that he is not interested in signing an extension. Ultimately, that proved to be untrue, as Butler is now under contract with the Warriors for the next few seasons.

Golden State has long been searching for a superstar to pair with Curry. Before Thursday's trade deadline, they finally did so by acquiring Butler from Miami.

The Warriors are currently 25-24 this season before Wednesday's matchup with the Jazz.