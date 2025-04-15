During the NBA trade deadline, the Minnesota Timberwolves were a team eager to land Kevin Durant in a trade. Although the Golden State Warriors were also suitors, neither team landed the All-Star.

Fast forward to the end of the regular season, and both teams have made the playoffs, or at least the play-in. For Durant, he and the Phoenix Suns missed the playoffs entirely.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, he clarified and solidified how the Timberwolves were the most aggressive suitor for Durant, behind the Warriors.

“The Wolves, also mired in the second apron, have resolved their ownership situation with Marc Lore expected to take over as governor by this summer,” Windhorst said.

“Sources said they were the most aggressive team in February in trying to get Durant, who is close with star Anthony Edwards after the Warriors' option was taken off the table.”

Edwards has always expressed his adoration for Durant. After all, the former No. 2 overall pick was the Timberwolves' favorite player growing up.

Not to mention, the two have always chirped at one another during their games.

Their relationship continued to flourish during the 2024 Summer Olympics, where both were a part of USA Basketball on the Men's National Team.

The Timberwolves wanted Kevin Durant, for Anthony Edwards

Forming a duo of Edwards and Durant could terrorize the league. Both are elite at their positions, despite the age different. The current Timberwolves star brings an athleticism, clutch ability and is able to step up in big moments.

The same goes for Durant, minus his age. He is 37 and is approaching possibly the end of his career.

Injuries have been more of a concern, but someone like Edwards could take those worries away. He's proven he can carry a team by himself.

Adding Durant to the mix would only elevate what he could do.

Even though the trade never manifested, it could be a fun hypothetical for people to entertain. After Edwards said that Durant is his favorite player, it would be a dream come true.

Plus, it would be the first true superstar to play alongside Edwards.

Still, the Timberwolves would've had to trade guys like Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaden McDaniels to likely make the trade work. That would be a big ask for Minnesota to acquire Durant.

At the end of the day, the move is a great “what if.” However, this might not be the only time the Timberwolves express interest in uniting Edwards and Durant.