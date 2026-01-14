For the first time in his career, Zion Williamson is playing without looking over his shoulder. There is no minutes restriction, no looming medical check-in, just the game’s natural flow and his own stamina dictating his time on the court. That newfound freedom is the foundation for everything else unfolding for the regrouping New Orleans Pelicans, including the two-time All-Star's vigorous campaign for Trey Murphy III's recognition.

Williamson is feeling it. The bursts, the finishes, the entire flow of the game are syncing up in a way he has not consistently experienced since turning pro.

“I feel like I'm in a great rhythm right now,” Williamson shared, “especially in terms of the minutes. I don't feel fatigued. I feel really good, and with that being said, I think the medical staff recognizes it too, so they've trusted me with more minutes. I feel like I'm in a good rhythm.”

That rhythm has translated into steady production. Since November 1, Williamson has averaged 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, along with 0.6 combined steals and blocks. More impressively, since December, when interim coach James Borrego's system fully took hold, those numbers have climbed to 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 combined steals and blocks per game.

But while Williamson's return to form has been a welcome sight for Pelicans fans, it's Murphy III's breakout that has become the season's most compelling storyline. The 25-year-old has emerged as one of the league's most dangerous two-way players, posting numbers that demand All-Star consideration.

Article Continues Below

Since November 1, Murphy III has averaged 22.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.9 combined steals and blocks while shooting 39.7% from three-point range. Those figures have only improved since December 1 as Murphy III elevated to 23.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.6 combined steals and blocks, all while maintaining a blistering 40.3% clip from beyond the arc.

For Williamson, Murphy III's ascension comes as no surprise.

“I'm not shocked by it at all,” Williamson stated. “If you were watching, you saw (Trey Murphy III) was making these strides last year. Like, really big strides. This year, I think it's just him falling into that part where it's just natural for him game to game.”

The All-Star conversation, in Zion Williamson’s view, should reflect that newfound reliability as much as raw star power. Trey Murphy III’s case is built not on a single hot stretch but on sustained production, defensive impact, and adaptability within a system that asks him to do more each night. The Pelicans can build off that for years.