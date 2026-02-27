The Nike Air Jordan Retro release calendar continues round out during 2026 as fans have a number of hyped releases to look forward to in the coming months. Jordan Brand and Nike have been bringing back OG retro sneakers in unprecedented numbers, offering to revisit some of the very classics that made the Jumpman an icon. The Air Jordan 4 “Bred” is next up after last being seen in the 2024 “Reimagined” series.

The Air Jordan 4 silhouette was introduced in 1989 following Michael Jordan's first MVP season. Looking to make a statement with the beginning of his signature sneaker line, Nike designer Tinker Hatfield put together a hybrid-based sneaker with several cutting-edge design elements not seen on previous sneakers. The shoes instantly became a hit and remain an especially popular silhouette in the numbered series.

The familiar “Bred” (meaning, black and red) consistently prevails as the best colorway to ever release, seeing retro returns in 1999, 2008 (Countdown Pack), 2012, 2019, and the “Reimagined” leather look in 2024. Early reports and mock-ups reveal that the 2026 release will reign true to the OG releases from the 90's.

Air Jordan 4 OG “Bred” (2026)

Nike Air Jordan 4 “Bred” 🌹 • $220

• Family sizing

• November 27th – True-to-OG. '89 shape

– White upper edges like the 1989 pair

The fan-favorite Air Jordan 4 “Bred” scheduled for 2026 will now feature OG specs from the original pair released in 1989. The shoes will follow the same OG shape along with subtle white contrasting edges along the black nubuck panels. The classic Black/Fire Red/Cement Grey/White ensemble will also return with the classic Nike Air branding on the back heel.

An added bonus: Nike plans to bring back the Jordan “face” box from 2001-2005, a nostalgic touch for fans that remember stacking sneaker boxes with Jordan's face on them.

The Air Jordan 4 OG “Bred” is expected to release November 27, 2026 for a retail tag of $220. The shoes will drop on Nike SNKRS app and come in full family sizing with adjusted pricing, but early reports indicate that the stock will be extremely limited in nature. Be sure to stay on top of our Sneakers news for more updates closer to release day!