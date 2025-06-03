New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns is pledging to fans that the club will continue to have success. Towns posted a message to social media.

“This city. These fans. Thank you. The best is yet to come,” Towns said on X, formerly Twitter.

Towns and his New York squad just bowed to the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Playoffs. Indiana defeated the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals in six games. New York was down 2-0, and then 3-1 in the series.

While the Knicks were able to relatively control their previous playoff series, things got off on the wrong foot in the conference finals. New York lost the first two games of the series, and both were at Madison Square Garden.

Towns just finished his first campaign in New York, after coming in a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves. That trade sent Julius Randle to Minnesota. Ironically, the Timberwolves also made the conference finals before losing to Oklahoma City.

The Knicks look like a contender again in the NBA

Article Continues Below
More New York Knicks News
Featured image Knicks
Knicks disturbed by apparent hotel prank on night before Game 6 vs. PacersDylan Fine ·
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) boxes out Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) for a free throw in the second quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
OG Anunoby sends 6-word message to Knicks after failed title bidRichard Pereira ·
Pat McAfee and Michael Cole and Wade Barrett during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium.
WWE news: Michael Cole loses bet to Pat McAfee over Pacers-Knicks seriesJordan Llanes ·
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau watches play downcourt during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Knicks reporter expects ‘real evaluation period’ for Tom Thibodeau after ECF lossJake Faigus ·
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after makes a three point basket during the second half against the Houston Rockets.
Knicks’ Jalen Brunson earns bold 1-on-1 nod over Steph Curry from LeSean McCoyJosh Davis ·
Giannis Antetokounmpo in a Knicks jersey with coach Thibodeau smiling and Mitchell Robinson looking inquisitive
The biggest decisions Knicks must make to end title drought after Eastern Conference Finals lossDrew Maresca ·

Knicks fans have to wait another season to see if the team can win that elusive NBA championship. It's been more than 50 years since New York won a title, and there were some really bad years in there until recently.

New York has now lost to Indiana in the playoffs, for the second consecutive season. The Knicks lost a late lead in Game 1 against the Pacers, in this year's Eastern Conference Finals.

Towns had a solid run in the postseason. While he struggled at times, he still finished scoring in double-figures in all of the six Indiana games. He never scored less than 20 points in the series.

Knicks fans hope that the club can build a championship roster around Towns and guard Jalen Brunson.

“You watch Jalen from afar in the West, and then you see what he's done for the city,” Towns said, per ESPN. “It's even more crazy in person. I don't say it lightly: It's a blessing and an honor that I get to play with Jalen Brunson.”

Towns finished his first campaign in New York averaging 24.4 points per game, as well as 12.8 rebounds.