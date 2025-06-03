New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns is pledging to fans that the club will continue to have success. Towns posted a message to social media.

“This city. These fans. Thank you. The best is yet to come,” Towns said on X, formerly Twitter.

This city. These fans. Thank you. The best is yet to come 🟠🔵 pic.twitter.com/PPdMT74an7 — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) June 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Towns and his New York squad just bowed to the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Playoffs. Indiana defeated the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals in six games. New York was down 2-0, and then 3-1 in the series.

While the Knicks were able to relatively control their previous playoff series, things got off on the wrong foot in the conference finals. New York lost the first two games of the series, and both were at Madison Square Garden.

Towns just finished his first campaign in New York, after coming in a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves. That trade sent Julius Randle to Minnesota. Ironically, the Timberwolves also made the conference finals before losing to Oklahoma City.

The Knicks look like a contender again in the NBA

Knicks fans have to wait another season to see if the team can win that elusive NBA championship. It's been more than 50 years since New York won a title, and there were some really bad years in there until recently.

New York has now lost to Indiana in the playoffs, for the second consecutive season. The Knicks lost a late lead in Game 1 against the Pacers, in this year's Eastern Conference Finals.

Towns had a solid run in the postseason. While he struggled at times, he still finished scoring in double-figures in all of the six Indiana games. He never scored less than 20 points in the series.

Knicks fans hope that the club can build a championship roster around Towns and guard Jalen Brunson.

“You watch Jalen from afar in the West, and then you see what he's done for the city,” Towns said, per ESPN. “It's even more crazy in person. I don't say it lightly: It's a blessing and an honor that I get to play with Jalen Brunson.”

Towns finished his first campaign in New York averaging 24.4 points per game, as well as 12.8 rebounds.