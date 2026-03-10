After getting off to a good start on their road trip by defeating the Denver Nuggets, the New York Knicks have suffered back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, respectively. The team was blown out by the Lakers, and then suffered a close loss to the Clippers. After the Clippers game, Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns spoke about the current state of the team, as per Hoopshype.com.

“I know there’ll be noise, but at the end of the day, we just have to continue to worry about what’s in this locker room, stay in the present, continue to worry about what we can control, and continue to find ways to get better,” Towns said. “I think we found ways to get better in these last two games. I know it sounds weird, but I think we have to build off the things we’ve been doing well, and the things we haven’t done well, we obviously have to correct. But there’s a recipe there for success, and we just have to continue to work on the formula.”

Article Continues Below

Following the recent losses, the Knicks are now 41-25, and have slipped further behind the Boston Celtics for the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are now three full games behind the Celtics, and only half a game ahead of the No. 5 Cleveland Cavaliers.

Towns, meanwhile, has continued to play at an All-Star caliber level for the Knicks. He’s appeared in 62 games at a little over 31 minutes per game. He’s averaging 20.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists with splits of 49.1 percent shooting from the field, 36.7 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 85.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.